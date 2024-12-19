Adland’s Revolving Door: The Power Moves That Shaped The Industry in 2024

2024 has been a year of seismic shifts in adland. From high-profile executive departures to unexpected lateral moves, the “who’s in, who’s out” game has kept the B&T team on our toes.

With creativity evolving at the pace of technology and consumer demands reshaping industry priorities, it’s no surprise that leadership changes have been pivotal in navigating this landscape.

In this wrap-up, we spotlight the biggest appointments, exits, and reshuffles that defined adland this year. Who climbed to the top, who pivoted to new ventures, and what do these changes signal for the future of the industry?

Dive into our comprehensive review of the year’s standout movements below!

Marketers

Mona’s director of marketing and communications and ex-adland creative director, Robbie Brammall, called it quits in October. In a statement, Brammall said he was leaving “arguably the best marketing job in Australia—running 30 creatively motivated brands for Tasmanian gambler David Walsh”.

Mutinex made significant leadership changes this year as it scales globally, including the appointment of former Dentsu Media ANZ CEO Danny Bass as chief revenue officer in July 2024.

Bass, leveraging his extensive industry experience, will focus on driving Mutinex’s expansion across APAC and US markets while strengthening its Salesforce-style GrowthOS platform for marketers and agencies.

Meanwhile, APAC CEO Mat Baxter transitioned to a board adviser role in September, citing overlapping responsibilities with co-founder and global CEO Henry Innis, but remains a shareholder and advocate for the company.

Mutinex continues to be led by Innis globally, with John Sintras as president for the US and multinational markets, and is actively scaling its go-to-market team and enhancing partnerships with agencies like UM for real-time data integration.

Vandita Pandy heads to Dublin

In July, CMO Power Lister Vandita Pandey departed Australia—her home for nearly four years—to head to Dublin to become PepsiCo’s VP of marketing, international beverages, hydration business.

While the Eire-Australia route is well-trodden, fewer make the move from sunny Sydney to drizzly Dublin. Regardless, Pandey has left a very impressive legacy for Pepsi down under. No replacement has been announced.

In February, fellow CMO Power Lister Suzana Ristevski made the switch from NAB to Google, succeeding Google’s longstanding marketing boss Aisling Finch.

“I’m very sad to be leaving the wonderful team at NAB,” Ristevski told B&T at the time. “But I’m incredibly excited to be joining such an amazing company in Google.”

NAB found its replacement for Ristevski in November with another CMO Power Lister, Visa’s Natalie Lockwood, taking the reigns. Lockwood said: “I’m really excited about joining NAB, one of Australia’s most well-known brands and helping to deliver great experiences for NAB’s customers.

Media Owners

Nine has had a challenging year of staff redundancies, a bruising strike and the eventual departure of CEO Mike Sneesby.

Sneesby had been under pressure for some time due to Nine’s performance not meeting expectations. This can be partly explained by a declining advertising market that hurt linear broadcast TV, but other observers suggest Sneesby had not done enough to grow Nine’s portfolio when times were good.

Sneesby also faced heat over his handling of cultural issues that saw news boss Darren Wick depart and a cultural review established. Plus the optics of Sneesby running a leg of the Paris Olympic torch relay while Nine staff were on strike did not help his case.

Former finance chief Mike Stanton has since taken on the acting CEO role with rumours Nine could soon make his tenure permanent.

Former Australian treasurer and Nine chair Peter Costello suddenly exited after an alleged altercation with a journalist.

Costello played a key role in a number of milestones of Nine, including its successful re-listing on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2013, securing the landmark News Media Bargaining Code and the transformative merger with Fairfax Media.

West, who spent 17 years as a legal director for Rupert Murdoch’s Sky UK and was most recently the deputy chair at Nine, has taken leadership of the board on a permanent basis.

Perhaps the most surprising exit has been that of popular chief sales officer Michael Stephenson.

Stepho is widely respected in the industry and credited with running one of the top sales operations in the industry. Since he joined the business as Director of Sales for ninemsn almost two decades ago, Nine has successfully responded to the changing industry dynamics and consistently performed strongly in the advertising market.

Experienced Nine executive and former Publicis Media boss Matt James has been appointed to lead Nine’s sales operation on an interim basis.

Rumours suggest he may have another job lined up and that he would like to step up to CEO of a media company for his next challenge.

James Warburton, managing director and chief executive officer of Seven West Media, stepped down at the end of Seven West Media’s FY24.

He was replaced by CFO Jeff Howard.

Warburton spent a combined 15 years at Seven over two stints and presided over the network improving its balance sheet and digital earnings, securing long-term AFL and cricket TV and streaming rights, and the acquisition of Prime.

Howard has been CFO since 2020 and brings strong commercial acumen to the role.

One of Howard’s first tasks as CEO was to find millions in savings at Seven West Media. Three of Seven’s top brass were among a round of redundancies that has slashed up to 150 roles.

Long-serving chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette, chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins, and head of sport Lewis Martin are among those to depart as new boss Jeff Howard slashes costs across the business.

Burnette has worked as Seven’s chief revenue officer for more than a decade and been as the broadcaster since 1990. He is widely respected as one of the industry’s leading media executives.

Hopkins only joined Seven in March 2023, but had embarked on a digital marketing overhaul and planned to revitalise the Seven brand. This included recruiting Lucio Ribeiro – an Optus running mate – who has since left for separate reasons.

Martin joined Seven four years after Burnette as a sales executive and worked his way up to MD of Seven’s Melbourne operations in 2008, as well as leading the sports division.

Seven West Media (SWM) has overhauled its operating model by separating its television business, Digital and ring-fencing its Western Australia operation.

Under the new model, SWM will have three divisions: Television, Digital and Western Australia.

Seven’s chief content officer, entertainment programming, Angus Ross, has been appointed Group MD of Seven Television.

SWM chief digital officer Gereurd Roberts takes on the new role of Group MD, Seven Digital. Maryna Fewster continues as CEO of SWM Western Australia, responsible for its broadcast, digital and print brands in a state in which Seven dominates the media landscape.

Seven West Media has promoted Katie Finney to the new role of national television sales director.

Finney replaces Georgie Nichols, who resigned as national sales director of television this week. Finney reports to Angus Ross, Seven’s new TV boss, and is responsible for leading Seven’s national television sales team.

Seven West Media appointed Jordan King to the new role of digital sales strategy director.

He joined from rival Nine Network, where he held several senior digital sales roles over the past seven years, including director of programmatic and digital sales.

Rachel Page, Seven’s national sales director, left the business.

Coincidentally, Page and King sat next to each other on a panel at the ‘Leaders in Live’ B&T Breakfast Club months before the moves.

Earlier in the year, Seven West Media appointed Anthony De Ceglie as director of news and current affairs and editor-in-chief at Seven West Media, succeeding Craig McPherson.

Kim Willims was tapped to replace Ita Butrose as chair of the ABC. The former News Corp veteran and CEO has since launched a cultural review into the public services broadcaster and appointed former Nine boss Hugh Marks as managing director. Marks (pictured below) succeeds David Anderson.

News Corp Australia restructured its business into three divisions and made a series of redundancies, including the departure of News.com.au editor-in-chief Lisa Muxworthy.

The restructure essentially removes the roles of several senior editorial executives and centralises power along national lines. It aims to save $65 million and could result in up to 100 redundancies across the business.

The business is now structured into three divisions – The Australian and Prestige Mastheads (led by Nicholas Gray), State and Community Masthead (led by Mark Reinke) and Free News and Lifestyle Mastheads (led by Pippa Leary).

James Manning leaves Mediaweek, joins The Australian

Mediaweek founder and trade press stalwart James Manning left the business he founded soon after it was acquired by the Vinyl Group. It was claimed his role was no longer required. Weeks later Manning found a new gig as media writer at The Australian.

Are Media senior departures

Several senior leaders left Are Media throughout the year as the business faced a challenging advertising market. These included Lifestyle division GM Nicole Byers and Lifestyle director of weekly titles Claire Isaac and Homes GM Lisa Hudson.

Mamamia hires Nat Harvey as chief revenue officer and after six months she is elevated into the CEO role. Harvey took over from co-founder and CEO Jason Lavigne, who shifts into the role of executive-chair.

Ford Ennals, the former CEO of Commercial Radio Australia, left the industry body in April. He was succeeded by Lizzie Young, who was previously APAC CEO and global growth officer at social agency WeAre8.

Young also spent 12 years at Nine, serving as MD for local markets, group marketing, and commercial partnerships, and is widely respected in the industry.

Earlier this month, it was announced that oOh!media’s chief revenue and growth officer, Paul Sigaloff, will depart the company at the end of the year.

Sigaloff joined oOh! two years ago following a successful tenure at Yahoo. He was instrumental in driving the company’s digital-first strategy, significantly advancing oOh!’s programmatic capabilities and strengthening oOh!’s digital network advertising offering.

In October, it was announced that Steve O’Connor will step down as CEO of JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand after 20 years with the company, and chief commercial officer Max Eburne and chief financial officer David Watkins will become co-CEOs.

Ellie Rogers & Tony Keusgan leave snap

Ellie Rogers left her role as the ANZ sales chief to focus on her consulting business in Byron Bay. In February, Snap revealed it was cutting 10 per cent of its global workforce – around 500 staff – despite reviving its fortunes in recent times; its advertising revenue grew by 21 per cent in the March quarter to $1.2 billion. Keusgan left Snap later in the year and was succeed by sales boss Ryan Ferguson.

In April, Stephen Hunt, an award-winning entrepreneur, TEDx speaker and industry leader, was been appointed as CEO of UnLtd. The appointment followed the departure of previous CEO Chris Freel earlier this year, and a thorough four-month recruitment process that saw over 50 applications for the role.

Agencies

In May it was confirmed that three of Initiative’s leaders, including CEO Melissa Fein, were set to leave the agency to lead media at Accenture Song.

Along with Fein, the agency’s chief strategy and product officer Chris Colter (pictured right above) and managing director Sam Geer (centre) are all set to make the switch in a triple swoop.

The bombshell news meant that the trio would abandon one of the country’s most successful media agencies to join the sprawling Accenture Song team and lead its foray into the media side of the agency world.

In February Leo Burnett Australia appointed Clare Pickens CEO. The former Wieden+Kennedy executive took the helm in April.

Omnicom Media Group’s (OMG) chief investment Kristiaan Kroon was promoted to the newly created role chief operating officer just a few days ago. B&T understands he is in line to become CEO following a transition period, and will assume responsibility for the group immediately.

In his new role, Kroon will be responsible for ensuring that OMG, including agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science, have the future-fit talent, tools and technology needed to drive the next chapter of growth for OMG clients, agencies, and talent in Australia.

As COO, Kroon will oversee the leadership team that previously reported to OMG ANZ CEO Peter Horgan, who will be stepping down in 2025.

In March, it was announced that WhiteGREY and AKQA have merged as part of an effort to optimise and create efficiencies.

Globally, Grey Group, of which WhiteGREY is the Australian arm, is strategically realigning offices, effective immediately, to accelerate growth and diversify its capabilities, while simultaneously deepening AKQA’s global presence and services. In Australia, WhiteGREY is merging with AKQA.

Lee Simpson, CEO of WhiteGREY in Australia, departed and with WhiteGREY being absorbed into AKQA in Australia, the combined teams will be led by Brian Vella, AKQA Asia Pacific’s managing director.

In May, Emily Taylor and Cam Blackley, chief strategy and creative officers at M&C Saatchi departed to start their own agency, the perhaps curiously named Bureau of Everything.

Regardless, with Jeff Goodby, founder of GS+P on the advisory board, some impressive work already in market and a clear proposition, we’re expecting big things from the Bureau.

“Bureau is a response to what we have been hearing from clients for years,. Opting for a strategy/creative directorship as the core for more impactful problem-solving. We want to partner with brands and people who are also feeling the urgency for change,” said Blackley

In May, Mexican-born Aussie creative Adrián Flores returned to Sydney to become Clemenger BBDO chief creative officer from The SpringHill Company where he served as VP creative.

Clems CEO Dani Bassil told B&T that he was “a very rare breed” of creative because he specialises in connecting brands to audiences wherever they shop, which is increasingly in digital and live experience spaces rather than above the line advertising. “I didn’t just want to hire another advertising chief creative officer that is just above the line advertising, we are looking for leaders that can take us into the future,” she said.

In July, DDB’s chief creative Stephen de Wolf departed for BMF, replacing Alex Derwin. At DDB Matt Chandler was promoted from ECD into de Wolf’s old role. de Wolf served on DDB’s Global Creative Council and as the CCO of Smith Street, the specialist marketing agency servicing the Coles account.

“From early on in my career, I’ve admired everything about BMF. They’ve been a constant creative consciousness in our industry—known for great creativity and strategy, but importantly, an amazing people culture,” said de Wolf.

In August, Gavin Chimes was promoted to become Howatson+Company’s chief creative officer. Chimes was part of the founding team at Howatson+Company, joining at its inception in 2021 from, you guessed it, CHEP.

“Gav’s promotion is in recognition of his leadership and creative excellence, but most especially his tenacity in always seeking the best outcome for our clients. No brief is too small. No objective too challenging,” said Chris Howatson.

Wez Hawes, Innocean’s ECD announced in October that he was departing the agency for 72andSunny. Andy Flemming, 72andSunny’s CCO announced a few days later that he’d be leaving to make way for Hawes. Hawes joined Innocean in 2020 after serving in the same role at CHEP Sydney. He is also a co-creator of Fck The Cupcakes, a gender equality initiative launched by the agency.

“Wez and I had four amazing years together as a team. He is a lovely human, and we’ll, of course, miss him, but change is inevitable,” Innocean CEO Jasmin Bedir told B&T.

In November, Kim Douglas, president, Merkle and Sarah McGregor, ECD, departed Dentsu in quick succession.

Kirsty Muddle, the CEO of practices and products, now oversees the CX practice alongside leaders including chief commercial officer Paul Whittaker, head of experience, strategy and delivery Andrea Meredith, and head of solutioning and architecture Brad Riley. Muddle admitted to B&T that it’s been a challenging time for Merkle and that although it’s “the kind of disruption we don’t need, we can get past it.

“There’s a really strong leadership team in there and we have a very clear plan for 2025, and beyond,” Muddle said.

Jack Nimble founders depart

At the start of this month, it was announced that Adam Wise and Angus Mullane would be leaving Jack Nimble, the creative agency and production house they formed in 2017.

The agency, now owned by independent digital agency Sparro, will be run by James McInnes and Hayley Olsson. They will work closely with Sparro co-founders, Morris and Cam Bryant.

“We’ve poured our hearts into creating something special, and after seven years, we feel it’s the right time to take a break and let the next generation of Nimblers like James and Hayley thrive,” said Mullane.

In October, Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO Michael Rebelo confirmed that Nick Keenan had left his role as Starcom Australia’s CEO.

Keenan was appointed to lead Starcom Australia in 2020, after his role as Red Roster’s CEO for two years. He has worked both agency and brand-side at CrownBet, CrownLotto, Maxus, Mediacom, and News Limited.

In October, Australia’s leading independent media agency, Atomic 212°, announced the resignation of national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner.

Later that month it was announced that Rory Heffernan would take the role as chief executive, effective 1 November. Heffernan joined Atomic 212° in 2010 and was the agency’s first employee.

The Monkeys, one of Australia’s most storied and successful agency brands, was officially retired this year following its merger with Droga5. Mark Green, co-founder and CEO of The Monkeys and ANZ president of Accenture Song, has moved to New York to become the global CEO of Droga5, replacing Sarah Thompson. Green will now oversee all Droga5 offices globally, including locations in Dublin, London, New York, São Paulo, and Tokyo.

In Australia, Matt Michaels stepped up as the CEO of Droga5, leading the rebranded offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. Meanwhile, Bronwyn van der Merwe was appointed as Accenture Song’s lead for Australia and New Zealand. In New Zealand, Storm Day took on the dual role of Accenture Song lead and CEO of The Monkeys Aotearoa, which will also rebrand to Droga5.

In October, it was reported that CEO Paul McMillan, chief creative officer Ant Keogh, and chief strategy officer Michael Derepas were departing the smaller Melbourne arm of The Monkeys to start their own agency.

The trio had previously worked at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne as MD, CCO, and planning director but departed in 2017 to lead The Monkeys’ Melbourne office.

In November, independent media agency Match & Wood announced the appointment of Liam Loan-Lack in the newly-created role of Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer.

Loan-Lack oversees Match & Wood’s operations in WA, and is responsible for driving strategic growth nationally through the creation of new agency products, elevating client relationships, and helping deliver tangible commercial outcomes for clients.

In April, Bastion appointed one of the industry’s most respected and experienced leaders, Cheuk Chiang, as CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

In May, Publicis Groupe’s media agency Zenith hired one of the country’s most experienced product and strategy leaders, Penny Shell, to the newly-created role of chief strategy and product officer.

Shell was tasked with overseeing strategy, planning and product capabilities across the business.

In July, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia appointed Rachel Walker as chief strategy officer, responsible for leading the agency’s national strategy and planning practice.

With more than 30 years’ experience in both the UK and Australian markets, Walker will scale and strengthen the agency’s strategic offering, working across a range of portfolios, including Vodafone and Arnott’s.

In July, GroupM’s EssenceMediacom Australia announced the appointment of Sarah James as chief investment officer. James brings over 15 years’ experience in media investment and a proven track record of leading large teams, driving innovation and delivering exceptional results – all while navigating complexity.

Most recently, she was managing director of Initiative Melbourne and previously led the Woolworths agency, a 60-person team within Dentsu.

In August, Havas Media Network appointed Mitchell Long as chief strategy officer. Long has joined from PHD where he worked for 12 years, most recently as national head of strategy.

Reporting by Aimee Edwards, Arvind Hickman and Tom Fogden.