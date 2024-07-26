Nine Journos Start 5-Day Strike After Last-Minute Pay Offer Rejected

At 11am today, Nine editorial staff at its masthead The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Australian Financial Review, Brisbane Times and Watoday went on strike after a late pay offer from Nine executives was rejected.

Staff members belonging to the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance union walked out of the office at 11am Sydney time and started a “virtual picket line,” calling on the public and other journalists in the industry not to engage with Nine’s brands.

The timing could scarcely have been worse for Nine, with its TV coverage of the Olympics starting earlier this week to great success, it will not have the support of some of its online news staff.

The MEAA said that negotiations had been underway for several months about a new pay deal. However, it felt that the latest offer from Nine management failed to include a “fair pay rise” ahead of the rising cost of living. The deal was rejected by its members. The union also said that during negotiations, Nine announced 70-90 redundancies in its publishing division and that as of yesterday, management “failed to guarantee that there could not be more redundancies in the future”.

“Journalists at Nine Publishing are being asked to do more for less,” said the acting director of MEAA Media, Michelle Rae.

“They are taking a stand for newsrooms that reflect the diversity of the communities they are reporting for, for ethical and transparent use of Artificial Intelligence, and for better wages.

“Journalists have asked for a modest wage increase in line with the CPI after foregoing any pay rise during COVID and at a time when the company is making record profits.

“It’s totally unacceptable that the company is asking workers to make a choice between a modest pay rise and the possibility of more job cuts after already announcing up to 90 redundancies in its publishing division which it has blamed on the end of its funding deal with Meta under the News Media Bargaining Code.

“The reality is that profits to shareholders for the past few years have been bloated by the Meta deal. The company always knew that golden goose would not last forever, and now the Meta deal is over it is the profit bottom line that should be cut, not the frontline editorial staff upon whom Nine’s reputation for independent quality journalism depends.”

A Nine spokesperson said in a statement that the move from staff was “disappointing”.

“While it is disappointing the union has elected to proceed with industrial action, we can confirm comprehensive plans are in place to ensure the production and distribution of Nine Publishing mastheads will not be impacted and our readers will continue to have access to unrivalled coverage of the Paris Olympics.

“Nine recognises the rights of unions to take industrial action but believe that a return to the negotiating table is the best way to progress the EBA. With our new and improved proposal representing a fair and reasonable offer for our people, we remain open to resuming good faith negotiations at the earliest opportunity,” the spokesperson added.

The optics, however, remain challenging for Nine. Earlier this week, CEO Mike Sneesby held the Olympic torch for part of its journey to Paris for the Opening Ceremony. The photos attracted a great deal of acrimony from rival press. The MEAA said it was “extra galling” for its members to see Sneesby “enjoying sunny France.”

Thread: how to support #MEAAmedia members at Nine Publishing on strike today. 1. Sign and share this petition: https://t.co/Liy4RAOJir#DontTorchJournalism pic.twitter.com/hmjbCiAMXK — MEAA (@withMEAA) July 25, 2024

Nine’s Olympics coverage topped yesterday’s TV Rankings.