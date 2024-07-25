NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (24/7/24): Nine’s Olympics Coverage Off To A Strong Start

Nine’s Olympics coverage got off to a strong start last night — despite it not kicking off properly until Saturday morning. 

Nine’s programming last night drew a total TV reach of just over two million — though its 572,000 average audience might leave a bit to be desired.

A particular highlight for many watching last night would have been Michael Olise’s goal in the French soccer team’s 3-0 demolition of the USA. The former Crystal Palace was joined on the scoresheet by former Arsenal hitman Alexandre Lacazette and Sevilla centre back Loïc Badé.

Australia’s Rugby Sevens team also beat Samoa 21-14, though that kicked off at 11.30pm.

Away from the Olympics, Seven’s The 1% Club UK drew a national reach of 1.591 million and an average audience of 874,000.

Tipping Point also performed well for Nine, drawing a total TV reach of 1.416 million and an average audience 750,000.

Meanwhile, 10’s best-performing show was The Project, which saw a reach of 797,000 and an average audience of 341,000.

More than 800,000 tuned in for the ABC’s top entertainment show, Planet America (average audience of 439,000). Over on SBS, Molin Rouge: Yes We Can-Can! brought in a reach of 569,000 and an average audience of 154,000.

