From “Coo-ee!” To Careers Of Purpose: The Evolution Of Australian Defence Recruitment Ads

As Australians gather this Anzac Day to honour the sacrifices of those who served, it’s fitting to reflect on how the nation’s call to arms has transformed over time.

From the fervent appeals of World War I to today’s multifaceted recruitment campaigns, the evolution of Australian Defence Force (ADF) advertising mirrors broader societal shifts in values, communication, and perceptions of military service.

World War I & II: Rallying Cries and Patriotic Imagery

During both World Wars, Australia relied heavily on voluntary enlistment to bolster its military ranks. Recruitment posters became a primary tool to inspire men to join the fight. These posters were characterised by bold visuals and emotive slogans designed to evoke a sense of duty, honour, and urgency.

One iconic example is the “Coo-ee!” poster, which depicted a soldier calling out to his compatriots with the message: “Coo-ee! Won’t YOU come?” Such imagery tapped into national pride and the camaraderie of shared heritage.

Another notable poster asked, “Would you stand by while a bushfire raged? Get busy and drive the Germans back,” drawing parallels between natural disasters and the war effort to spur action. These campaigns often employed themes of masculinity, heroism, and societal obligation to persuade men to enlist.

However, as World War One and World War Two progressed and the grim realities of combat became apparent, enthusiasm waned. This led to more aggressive tactics, including guilt-inducing messages like, “What did you do in the Great War, Daddy?” targeting those who had yet to enlist.

In World War II, recruitment posters continued to play a significant role. The “Join the AIF: This is serious!” poster depicted a man donning a uniform, rifle in hand, with civilian clothes discarded behind him, emphasising the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action.

Additionally, posters like “Join us in a victory job” targeted women, encouraging them to join services or become involved in industry to support the war effort. This poster depicted six women representing various roles, highlighting the expanding opportunities for women as the Second World War raged on.

Modern Recruitment: Greater Focus on Opportunity and Personal Growth

In contrast to the early 20th-century approach, contemporary ADF recruitment campaigns focus on the diverse opportunities and personal development available within the military. Recognising the varied motivations of today’s potential recruits, the ADF has adopted a more inclusive and aspirational tone.

The recent “Unlike Any Other Job” campaign highlights the unique experiences and career paths the ADF offers across maritime, land, air, space, and cyber domains. This integrated approach aims to showcase the ADF as a place where individuals can make meaningful contributions while pursuing personal and professional growth.

Similarly, the Navy’s “Live a Story Worth Telling” campaign leverages real-life narratives from service members to illustrate the fulfilling and adventurous aspects of naval careers. By sharing authentic stories, the ADF seeks to connect with recruits on a personal level, emphasising values like teamwork, resilience, and purpose.

These modern campaigns also reflect a commitment to diversity and inclusion, aiming to attract individuals from various backgrounds and skill sets. The messaging underscores that the ADF values the unique perspectives and talents each person brings to the force.

Why Past Approaches Wouldn’t Resonate Today

The stark contrast between historical and contemporary recruitment strategies underscores significant societal changes. The overtly nationalistic and duty-bound appeals of World War I and 2-era posters may not resonate with today’s audience, who often seek alignment between their personal values and career choices.

Modern recruits are more likely to be influenced by opportunities for skill development, education, and meaningful work than by patriotic duty alone. Additionally, today’s communication landscape, dominated by digital media, requires more nuanced and targeted messaging to effectively engage potential recruits. Put simply, the posters of the past would be ripped down or tapped over quicker than any of us would have a chance to read them if they appeared in public today.

Furthermore, in today’s society, there is a heightened emphasis on ethical considerations and informed choice, particularly concerning military recruitment practices. The manipulative or guilt-inducing tactics prevalent during World War I would likely face significant criticism and resistance in the current cultural climate.

Modern ethical standards prioritise transparency and respect for individual autonomy. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has acknowledged this shift by developing comprehensive ethical frameworks that guide recruitment practices. These frameworks emphasise informed consent, ensuring that potential recruits are fully aware of the commitments and risks associated with military service.

The evolution of Australian Defence recruitment advertising reflects broader shifts in societal values, communication methods, and individual motivations. From the impassioned calls of “Coo-ee!” to campaigns highlighting personal growth and diverse opportunities, the ADF’s recruitment strategies have adapted to remain relevant and effective.

As we commemorate Anzac Day, it’s important to honour the legacy of those who served while recognising how our methods of inspiring service have transformed to align with contemporary values and expectations.