B&T's season report

The 2024 season was one of transformation for Clemenger BBDO, to put it diplomatically.

With the merging of Clemenger BBDO, CHEP and Traffik announced toward the end of that year, the agency said it turned its attention to building a cohesive, modern creative force with strategy, technology, media and customer experience all under one roof.

Despite the behind-the-scenes adjustments, Clemenger still showed flashes of on-field brilliance. Wins such as Kmart and Bupa—though pre-dating the merger—proved the talents of its staff.

There were some losses, some due to the merger, others not. CHEP Network lost Telstra (its second-largest client) at the backend of the ’23 season. Pre-merger Clems declined to re-pitch for Myer’s creative work. The post-merger Clemenger BBDO also lost HCF due to a conflict with Bupa.

Standout campaigns such as Samsung’s ‘Clash of Commuters’ and ‘Blip’ for Hospitals United for Sick Kids showed it retained the creative muscle to shift culture and drive results.

The agency’s new mantra, ‘Do Big Things’, began to take shape as a mindset guiding ambitious, integrated work.

Lee Leggett, CEO of CHEP Network for most of 2024, was named CEO of the new, combined Clems. The agency told us its leadership team is focused on inclusion, innovation and collaboration. AI tools were embedded into workflows, systems streamlined and creative ambition reignited.

There’s still work to be done on the training paddock, particularly with transparency around pay equity, diversity metrics, and sustainability, which are yet to be fully established, though the groundwork for the new combined entity is being laid.

We grade agencies on their year-on-year performance in B&T’s Agency Scorecards, not against each other. Considering this Scorecard is for the new, merged Clemenger BBDO, we’ve decided not to award a score for the 2024 season given its dramatic ending that led to a complete re-think of the agency. Needless to say, we’ll be running through its efforts in the 2025 season with a fine tooth comb next year.

The crowd is watching, waiting.