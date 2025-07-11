The 2024 season was one of transformation for Clemenger BBDO, to put it diplomatically.
With the merging of Clemenger BBDO, CHEP and Traffik announced toward the end of that year, the agency said it turned its attention to building a cohesive, modern creative force with strategy, technology, media and customer experience all under one roof.
Despite the behind-the-scenes adjustments, Clemenger still showed flashes of on-field brilliance. Wins such as Kmart and Bupa—though pre-dating the merger—proved the talents of its staff.
There were some losses, some due to the merger, others not. CHEP Network lost Telstra (its second-largest client) at the backend of the ’23 season. Pre-merger Clems declined to re-pitch for Myer’s creative work. The post-merger Clemenger BBDO also lost HCF due to a conflict with Bupa.
Standout campaigns such as Samsung’s ‘Clash of Commuters’ and ‘Blip’ for Hospitals United for Sick Kids showed it retained the creative muscle to shift culture and drive results.
The agency’s new mantra, ‘Do Big Things’, began to take shape as a mindset guiding ambitious, integrated work.
Lee Leggett, CEO of CHEP Network for most of 2024, was named CEO of the new, combined Clems. The agency told us its leadership team is focused on inclusion, innovation and collaboration. AI tools were embedded into workflows, systems streamlined and creative ambition reignited.
There’s still work to be done on the training paddock, particularly with transparency around pay equity, diversity metrics, and sustainability, which are yet to be fully established, though the groundwork for the new combined entity is being laid.
We grade agencies on their year-on-year performance in B&T’s Agency Scorecards, not against each other. Considering this Scorecard is for the new, merged Clemenger BBDO, we’ve decided not to award a score for the 2024 season given its dramatic ending that led to a complete re-think of the agency. Needless to say, we’ll be running through its efforts in the 2025 season with a fine tooth comb next year.
The crowd is watching, waiting.
Samsung ‘Clash of Commuters’
Samsung’s Clash of Commuters is a bold Fortnite Creative campaign that brought mobile gaming to life on public transport, showcasing the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s power in a gamified, commuter-inspired battleground.
Hospitals United for Sick Kids ‘Blip’
Lightyears from home was a heart warming animated campaign for Hospitals United for Sick Kids that follows a lost space creature to symbolise the emotional journey of children in hospital, rallying Australians to support sick kids through everyday purchases.
Samsung ‘Packed Full of History’
To launch the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung delivered a nostalgic unboxing experience wrapped in Korean grocery store packaging, requiring influencers to use the device’s AI-powered translator to uncover the story and the tech inside.
2024 was a defining year for Clemenger BBDO. We united Clemenger BBDO, CHEP and Traffik into one modern, integrated agency built for today’s challenges. This move brought brand, media, tech, data and customer experience together under one roof, helping clients simplify complexity and unlock bigger, better outcomes.
We won Kmart, Colorbond and retained major clients like Mazda and Samsung, and delivered standout work from Flipvertising to Lifeblood. We embedded AI tools into our workflows, streamlined production systems and reignited our creative ambition.
Our new global positioning, Do Big Things, isn’t just a tagline. It’s our mindset. It pushes us to reframe problems, challenge briefs and drive growth with creativity at the core.
We also took real steps on DE&I and sustainability, with female leadership at the top and a focus on greener production practices.
We’re not just reimagining Clemenger. We’re building the agency we were always meant to be – one that leads from the front.
A new-look Clemenger BBDO took the field at the back end of the 2024 season. We’ll hold judgement for next season. We hope it goes well.