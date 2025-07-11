Amplitude Acquires Kraftful To Embed AI-Native Voice Of Customer Capabilities

Amplitude has acquired Kraftful, an AI-native Voice of Customer (VoC) startup, enabling teams to combine quantitative user behavioural data and qualitative user feedback.

Amplitude will integrate Kraftful’s capabilities as a native part of its platform, aiming to give teams a faster way to turn customer input into products. Kraftful uses its proprietary LLM analysis to distil large volumes of unstructured user feedback data, from customer calls and support tickets to app reviews and online chatter. This helps teams identify top feature requests, understand user complaints, and uncover critical bugs.

The Kraftful team will join Amplitude to embed Voice of Customer capabilities into its platform and accelerate its use of AI. Voice of Customer now joins Amplitude’s market-leading platform, which includes Product and Marketing Analytics, Session Replay, Feature and Web Experimentation, Activation, and Guides and Surveys. To learn more, check out the Amplitude blog.

Amplitude will be able to automatically analyse customer feedback and identify a rise in particular complaints. From there, it can watch a session replay of that experience to identify how to improve the experience, A/B test the fix, analyse the results, and engage users directly with an in-app notification, all within the Amplitude platform.

“Kraftful and Amplitude share a deep belief: that listening to your users is the key to building great products. Today, Amplitude customers can easily see what users are doing, but not always why. Kraftful helps us close that gap. We’re excited to bring Kraftful’s capabilities into Amplitude to power more comprehensive insights, faster feedback loops, and smarter AI agents,” Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude said.

“Our vision has always been to help teams build products users love. AI has unlocked an entirely new way for teams to perfect products with insights from every feedback channel and user behaviour. Together with Amplitude, we’ll make that vision a reality,” Yana Welinder, CEO and founder of Kraftful added.