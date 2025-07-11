Matt Coote Takes New Senior Role At GumGum

After eight months as GumGum’s country manager, Matt Coote has been promoted to managing director, Australia.

The new role sees Coote take on a broader remit, with the local operations and customer success teams now reporting to him, in addition to the sales team.

Coote is an active participant on the conference and charitable events circuit. He has also previously held senior roles at Snap and Multi Channel Network.

“I’m stoked to be stepping into the managing director role at GumGum Australia. It’s been a huge eight months since joining the company, which has seen our team navigating a shifting market, bedding down new tech, and creating a detailed roadmap for where we’re heading,” Coote said.

“The team I’m privileged to lead has done some incredible work bringing our Mindset Graph to life, providing us with real momentum. I’m proud to be playing my part in building a business that’s smarter, sharper and more culturally in tune with what advertisers need in 2025 and beyond.

“I’m especially grateful to everyone at the business while I’ve found my feet in the programmatic world, and for pretending none of my dumb questions were that dumb. There’s a very exciting journey ahead,” he added.