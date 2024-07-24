TV Ratings (23/07/24): The Hundred Olympic Special Reveals Aussie Sporting Sensitivities

The Hundred With Andy Lee returned last night in green and gold fashion with an Olympic special featuring Mike Goldstein representing USA, Kate Langbroek for team Australia and Guy Williams repping it for our friends across the ditch. “Lethal Leisel” Jones, a three-time gold medalist who competed in four Olympic Games also appeared as a special guest.

The themed episode revealed that a shocking 31 per cent of Australians have cried while watching sports; meanwhile, 55 per cent believed holding a wedding on a grand final day was utterly crazy.

Langbroek felt it was totally acceptable. “I’ve been to weddings where there’s guys huddled around phones and radios to try and hear what’s going on,” she explained. “It adds another dimension”.

Lee, on the other hand, aired on the side of the panel. “For those thinking of doing that and inviting me, it’s a polite decline,” he explained.

The return and vicious wedding debate did Nine’s numbers, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,295,000.

Over on Ten, the season two premier of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia achieved a total TV national reach of 999,000, marking the start of a season of quirky, puzzling and challenging (yet adorable) canines.

With a nation brimming with six million dogs, Hall is determined to bring order to the chaos and offer practical solutions to desperate dog owners grappling with their furry friends’ antics.

“There are more episodes; there are more dogs, therefore more cases, more fun to be had, more corny jokes from me and quips, and then incredulous expressions; we’ve managed to find some very quirky behaviours and some quite dramatic ones as well. So I think if you like series one, you will love series two because it’s more of the same in every way,” Hall told B&T last week.