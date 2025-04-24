Netflix ANZ Content Lead Exits, Streamer Looking For Direct Replacement & To Grow Team

After nearly five years with the streaming service, Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s director of content for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), will be stepping down.

Luu will still be involved with Netflix, serving as a creative consultant for Netflix exclusively, before stepping aside. B&T understands Netflix is on the hunt for Luu’s direct replacement and is looking to grow the content team by also adding a content manager.

During Luu’s five-year stint, Netflix produced the reboot of Australia’s 90s hit, Heartbreak High, as well as Boy Swallows Universe and Apple Cider Vinegar. However, its most expensive and ambitious Australian production, Territory, has been cancelled after one season.

“I’m incredibly proud of the past five years, setting up the team and slate and commissioning award-winning and loved shows,” Luu said in a statement shared with B&T. “It’s been a privilege to help shape what Australian stories on Netflix could be. I’ve loved my time at the company, and while stepping aside from this role, I’m happy to continue working on local content as a creative consultant exclusively for Netflix.”

Minyoung Kim, Netflix VP content for APAC (ex-India), said: “Que is hugely talented creative, and we are enormously grateful for the work she has done in first launching our ANZ content team, and then building an impressive slate of loved titles like Heartbreak High, Boy Swallows Universe and Apple Cider Vinegar. We wish Que every success for the future and are pleased we’ll be able to continue working with her on our ANZ slate as a creative consultant as we continue with an exciting local storytelling journey.”

Luu leaves as the Australian government considers introducing content quotas or levies for streamers. Currently, broadcast TV companies are bound to produce a certain proportion of Australian content, a law that does not apply to global streamers.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended Australia’s local content quotas. “We strongly support local content in streaming services, so Australian stories stay on Australian screens,” he said.