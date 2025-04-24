TV Ratings (23/04/2025): Seven News Dominates Quiet Night On The TV Front

It was another quiet Wednesday night on TV with Seven News taking out the top spot with a total TV national reach of 2,128,000 and a national average of 1,372,000. Nine News came just behind with a total TV national reach of 2,114,000 and a national average of 1,365,000.

Ultimately, it was Home and Away that took out the top spot among non-news programs, with a total TV national reach of 1,709,000 and an average of 951,000, as Gage grappled with fears that Lacey had betrayed him.

Later in the night, for Seven, it was a repeat of the UK version of The 1% Club that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,798,000 and an average of 926,000.