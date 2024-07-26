NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (25/7/24): NRLW Curtain-Raiser Reaches 1.5m

Last night’s opening game of the NRLW season saw the Knights beat the Roosters 12-10 with the Newcastle in pursuit of an NRLW title three-peat and it drew a total TV reach of more than 1.5 million on Nine.

The Roosters fought back from 10-0 down to make it 12-10 but the team couldn’t go the full way as Jocelyn Kelleher missed a late kick.

While it was nail-biting stuff at the end of the game, the 1.507 million headline reach figure might be overselling it. It had an average audience of 383,000 and a BVOD audience of 41,000.

Seven’s The Chase drew a national reach of 1.382 million and an average audience of 673,000. Meanwhile, its BVOD audience was 32,000.

Over on 10, Taskmaster drew a reach of 966,000, an average audience of 431,000 and a BVOD audience of 19,000.

Nine’s Olympics coverage had a slightly more muted reception compared to its opening night on Wednesday. It drew a reach of 917,000, an average audience of 308,000 and a BVOD average audience of 38,000.

Grand Designs performed well on the ABC, drawing a reach of 828,000, an average audience of 405,000 and an average BVOD audience of 10,000.

SBS’ top-performing show was Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes. It drew a reach of 738,000, an average audience of 233,000 and a BVOD average audience of 4,000.

