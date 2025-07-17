In 2023, Mediahub went through a top to bottom people and performance review. It had been the media department of creative agency 303 MullenLowe but is now a media agency in its own right and under its own steam.
Under the leadership of captain Sue Suillace, each role at the new business had to meet criteria in three areas: Diversity and Inclusion, Integrity and work ethic; and Living the new agency’s values.
The result has seen Mediahub transform from 100 per cent male leadership in 2023 to 60 per cent female in 2024 with a breadth of fresh and young talent from diverse backgrounds ready to embrace the agency and the industry’s future.
In fact, Mediahub’s diversity figures are industry leading, not just in terms of gender, but also ethnicity with 50 per cent of leaders and 70 per cent of entry level roles from an ethnically diverse background.
The culturally curated blueprints of 2023 have begun paying dividends in the 2024 season.
The agency grew revenue by 17.4 per cent and its team by more than a third. On the new business front, Mediahub added 10 new clients without losing any, and has expanded its remit among a number of them. None of its clients took their business to review.
Mediahub has positioned itself as a strategic hub for APAC, winning new accounts in New Balance and Hasbro cluster markets. Its APAC hub work accounts for 20 per cent of agency fees.
It has also launched a trans-Tasman model that makes it easier for clients to find efficiencies and effectiveness across Australia and New Zealand.
Although Mediahub rarely enters awards, its Australian Open sponsorship work for New Balance was a finalist at several industry awards, including the B&T Awards.
A relative rookie in the media agency game, Mediahub promises to keep clients ahead of culture and industry shifts, and make every investment dollar work harder.
Mark down Mediahub as one to watch in 2025 and beyond.
New Balance, Australian Open Sponsorship
Mediahub turned media into a powerful driver of business outcomes, kickstarting the year with leveraging an event that smashed awareness and sales goals. This media campaign leverages and integrates product, immersive experiences and media.
Nyal, Mamamia Podcasts
Using a meaningful insight to break through declining budgets, this campaign proves media can punch above its weight. Mamamia podcasts became the engine consumers can trust and delivered 22 per cent YOY awareness, smashing KPI!
Minderoo, Twiggy’s Foundation
A truly global campaign lobbying world leaders about the harm of plastics in our environment. Active at UNGA in New York, IN5 in South Korea and CHOGM in Samoa. Mediahub showed how media can be to make a meaningful difference.
2024 was a good year for Mediahub.
We went from a declining business to 17.4 per cent growth in a challenging market, growing our team by 35 per cent. We won iconic brands to our portfolio Hasbro, Minderoo, New Balance APAC and more.
We increased our talent and product bench strength and we are excited to what is still to come!
A seasoned leader in both start ups and transformative challenges. A passion like no other to roll her sleeves up and lead by example, make tough decisions but importantly its her collaborative leadership style that continues to deliver results.
Previous season’s score: N/A
An exciting, young rookie that has made a promising start to the media game.