B&T's season report

In 2023, Mediahub went through a top to bottom people and performance review. It had been the media department of creative agency 303 MullenLowe but is now a media agency in its own right and under its own steam.

Under the leadership of captain Sue Suillace, each role at the new business had to meet criteria in three areas: Diversity and Inclusion, Integrity and work ethic; and Living the new agency’s values.

The result has seen Mediahub transform from 100 per cent male leadership in 2023 to 60 per cent female in 2024 with a breadth of fresh and young talent from diverse backgrounds ready to embrace the agency and the industry’s future.

In fact, Mediahub’s diversity figures are industry leading, not just in terms of gender, but also ethnicity with 50 per cent of leaders and 70 per cent of entry level roles from an ethnically diverse background.

The culturally curated blueprints of 2023 have begun paying dividends in the 2024 season.

The agency grew revenue by 17.4 per cent and its team by more than a third. On the new business front, Mediahub added 10 new clients without losing any, and has expanded its remit among a number of them. None of its clients took their business to review.

Mediahub has positioned itself as a strategic hub for APAC, winning new accounts in New Balance and Hasbro cluster markets. Its APAC hub work accounts for 20 per cent of agency fees.

It has also launched a trans-Tasman model that makes it easier for clients to find efficiencies and effectiveness across Australia and New Zealand.

Although Mediahub rarely enters awards, its Australian Open sponsorship work for New Balance was a finalist at several industry awards, including the B&T Awards.

A relative rookie in the media agency game, Mediahub promises to keep clients ahead of culture and industry shifts, and make every investment dollar work harder.

Mark down Mediahub as one to watch in 2025 and beyond.