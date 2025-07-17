It was quite the season for The Pistol in 2024, defined by strong client growth, purpose-driven work and operational refinement.
Whilst the agency looked to grow and continue its momentum, it also faced notable industry and internal challenges. Though on that front, it certainly wasn’t alone.
The Pistol did take a bit of a hit during the season losing two clients, the biggest being Uniqlo as a result of global consolidation.
But the agency said its greatest challenge came from inflationary pressure on staff salaries, managing client relations and service levels as a result of client teams being stretched and the increased frequency of pitching for reduced scopes of work.
All things considered, the team can hold its head high as it combined social impact with execution, to produce some outstanding campaigns. These included its hyper-localised ‘Food Fight’ for Cancer Council Victoria which used dynamic creativity to pressure government change on junk food advertising near schools. Other notable works include its CellAED and Headspace Mental Health Services campaigns.
Commercially, a major highlight for The Pistol was winning The Brandbank Group, taking on responsibility for all six of its retail brands. Along with Brandbank the team won six new clients of varying scopes of work.
One of the most significant indicators of success in the 2024 season was the fact that all new business came via referrals—from existing clients, partners, or team members. It speaks volumes about client satisfaction and trust. Internally, 92 per cent of new hires also came from referrals.
The Pistol is investing in its playing staff too, logging more than 2,500 hours on the training paddock of professional development in 2024, doubling-down on capability and building a team of modern marketers.
Cancer Council Victoria, ‘Food Fight’
In an effort to remove unhealthy food and drink advertising on public transport, public transport infrastructure and within 500m of schools, The Pistol deployed hyper-localisation to position a call to arms which enabled communities to share the message, lobby for change and contact their MP or petition for change.
CellAED Footy
Following the footy community being rocked by an instance of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)—which kills approximately 22,000 to 33,000 each year, The Pistol leveraged footy finals to raise awareness of SCA and how being prepared with a personal defibrillator can quite literally save lives.
Headspace Mental Health Services
Increasing engagement with Headspace’s wealth of mental health literature and resources on site by converting them into formats and channels that align with the media consumption of the core audiences.
This year, The Pistol delivered on our promise to be the full-service agency built for what’s next.
We welcomed back five returning team members, a testament to the strong culture of connection, growth and shared ambition we’ve built.
Our client relationships deepened, with a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in clients engaging us across media, creative and technology—a reflection of our evolving, integrated offer.
We launched a suite of lightweight technology solutions designed to supercharge efficiency and effectiveness, helping us deliver more value, faster. And most importantly, our work worked: 96 per cent of our clients experienced year on-year performance improvements.
It’s been a year of meaningful growth, smarter solutions, and stronger partnerships—and we’re just getting started.
Jules Brahe drives client growth while fostering a high-performing, career-building culture through sharp commercial and operational leadership.
