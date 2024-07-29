TV Ratings (28/07/2024): Nine’s Olympic Coverage Rakes In 10.7 Million Viewers

With Aussies taking on Soccer, Hockey, Canoe Slalom, Swimming and Skateboarding, just to name a few, last night, it was pretty clear that the Olympics would dominate the ratings.

The 9Network’s Sunday broadcast of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (up until 2.00am Monday AEST) secured a National Total TV Reach of 10.7 million across Channel 9, 9Gem, and 9Now, giving the network its highest-reaching day in VOZ history.

All in all, the Olympics are proving a huge success for the network, with a total of 13.4 million Australians tuning into the network’s broadcast to date, representing half of the country’s population.

Last night, the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Day 2 Night Session (19:00-21:00) was Australia’s No. 1 program. The session raked in a National Total TV Reach of 5.740 million, an average audience of 2.512 million. This session featured the day’s swimming heats in which Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s 200m Freestyle.

Over on Seven, Dancing With The Stars did the numbers, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,802,000. The episode saw Perth singer Samantha Jade stun the audience with an awe-inspiring samba performance.

The performer revealed it had been a dream of her late mothers—who was a ballerina and passed away from cancer in 2014—for Samantha to go on the show.

She wowed the judges, receiving the first perfect score of the season with a 10 from Mark Wilson. “That was dance sport competition level,” he said.

She received a total score of 34 for the performance that was deemed “professional” by the judges.