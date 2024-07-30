TV Ratings (29/07/2024): Aussie Wins & Losses Prove Ratings Gold For Nine

Channel Nine had another epic night in the ratings department, with Olympic content dominating 11 out of the top 15 spots for the day.

Overall, the first-night session (7 pm – 9 pm) did the numbers, raking in a total TV national reach of 5,690,000 and a total TV national average audience of 2,058,000.

It may not have been a hugely successful night for our Olympians, but that didn’t stop Aussies from tuning in. The session saw Australia’s female basketball team, The Opals, fall in the group phase to Nigeria, 75 points to 62. Meanwhile, Aussie men’s synchronised divers Domonic Bedggood and Cassiel Rousseau competed in the 10m platforms final, coming in 6th, with China taking home the gold.

In Skateboarding, Shane O’Neill finished in 19th place, not qualifying for the next stage. Meanwhile, Alex De Minaur and Alexei Popyrin fell in straight sets to USA duo Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram 6 – 2, 6 – 3.

This was followed closely by the second night session (9pm – 11:30pm) with a total TV national reach of 5,690,000 and a total TV national average audience of 2,058,000.

In a much more successful second half of the night, the Aussies dominated Ireland in the Rugby 7s, winning 19 points to 14 and securing a spot in the Quarter Finals in the early hours of this morning.