It’s Friday had quite the season in 2024, considering it was only the second in the agency’s history.
It’s Friday doubled the size of its business with a revenue increase of 148 per cent, whilst still staring down the barrel of challenges faced by agencies all over the world, let alone a little indie based in Sydney.
Keeping up with a pitching frenzy was chief among those challenges, just ahead of downward pressure on client budgets.
On top of those challenges, It’s Friday said it was still navigating life without founding client Domino’s, after it lost the account in 2023, following the departure of then-CMO Adam Ballesty.
Regardless of the obstacles that the creative agency had to climb, it still made some significant moves. None bigger than the launch of its media offering, with a founding worth in the order of $20 million, according to the agency—though it couldn’t tell us who the client was.
None of It’s Friday’s clients reviewed their business in 2024, though it pitched four projects for Sydney Water, winning them all. The agency also didn’t enter any awards, hence no trophy cabinet.
With startup energy and an experienced playing staff, building on a decent momentum will be It’s Friday’s challenge for next season.
Sydney Water ‘Toilet Blockers’
A disruptive behaviour change campaign that saw a rise from 30-90 per cent of people knowing what to flush down their toilets correctly, with 70 percent of Sydneysiders reconsidering their flushing behaviours after being exposed to the advertisements.
Sydney Water ‘Flushable Guidebook’
A first for Sydney Water, as it created an innovative experience by partnering with Who Gives a Crap to introduce educational toilet paper that has guidelines of what to flush and what not to flush.
Colonial First State ‘Autopilot’
Colonial First State’s first behaviour change campaign tapping into the insight that 60 per cent of Australian’s had no idea how their super was performing, leading them to an average retirement fund.
It’s Friday’s second year of operation saw the business double in size, with key new business wins – Suntory Boss Coffee, Sydney Water, Greater Bank and Elmo HR Software.
Grant ‘the iceman’ McAloon is always cool under pressure and delivers disruptive thinking.
Previous season’s score: N/A
Coming off a tricky 2023, It’s Friday was tasked with bowling on a flat deck to an aggressive batting line up. Consistent line and length allowed the agency to stem the run flow and take some surprising wickets—especially its first media client.