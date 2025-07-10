B&T's season report

It’s Friday had quite the season in 2024, considering it was only the second in the agency’s history.

It’s Friday doubled the size of its business with a revenue increase of 148 per cent, whilst still staring down the barrel of challenges faced by agencies all over the world, let alone a little indie based in Sydney.

Keeping up with a pitching frenzy was chief among those challenges, just ahead of downward pressure on client budgets.

On top of those challenges, It’s Friday said it was still navigating life without founding client Domino’s, after it lost the account in 2023, following the departure of then-CMO Adam Ballesty.

Regardless of the obstacles that the creative agency had to climb, it still made some significant moves. None bigger than the launch of its media offering, with a founding worth in the order of $20 million, according to the agency—though it couldn’t tell us who the client was.

None of It’s Friday’s clients reviewed their business in 2024, though it pitched four projects for Sydney Water, winning them all. The agency also didn’t enter any awards, hence no trophy cabinet.

With startup energy and an experienced playing staff, building on a decent momentum will be It’s Friday’s challenge for next season.