When EssenceMediacom says that “Breakthrough thinking drives everything we do”, it isn’t messing around.
Merging two large businesses is hard enough (more than three quarters ultimately fail). But nailing to the mast a fresh culture and leadership team, as well as rolling out a new and successful market positioning, the “Breakthrough Agency’s” performance really caught the eye in 2024.
Pippa Berlocher took the helm of EssenceMediacom in 2023 and hit the ground running, recruiting new senior playing staff, including chief product officer Matt Scotton, Sydney MD Stevie Douglas-Neal and investment Sarah James, to complement what was already a solid leadership team.
The team has been busy winning new business, most notably the Specsavers account (worth $51.6 million according to COMvergence), while retaining one of its largest accounts, the $78 million-rated Queensland Government work as well as the NRL. Its only notable loss was Stockland.
EssenceMedicom is an industry leader on diversity in leadership (58 per cent female) and possesses a low gender median gap and a low churn rate. That should be no surprise given diversity is at the heart of EssenceMediacom’s hiring practices, with the agency also championing meaningful causes, contributing more than $13 million in pro-bono media value for Do It For Dolly Day to support anti-bullying efforts across Australia.
Underlying EssenceMediacom’s ‘breakthrough’ season is the silverware it has picked up along the way.
This includes two B&T Awards, including Media Agency of the Year, four Cairns Crocodiles, five MFAs and an Effie Award. That trophy haul made it one of the most awarded media agencies of 2024.
The icing on the cake is EssenceMediacom’s remarkable rise on RECMA’s qualitative report rankings, which assesses agency performance. It now scores 22 points, just behind market leader OMD and well up on its 2022 H2 score of four.
Google, ‘PixelPerspective’: A campaign by Google Pixel and Tennis Australia to offer unique, behind-the-scenes views of the Australian Open using Google Pixel phones.
Queensland Government & Beetoota Advocate: Launching a paper with the Betoota Advocate to raise awareness of drink driving.
KFC Modelled Menu: A campaign focused on leveraging the “Secret Menu” within the KFC app, where staff-created menu hacks were hidden, to drive app downloads and engagement without relying on traditional media spend.
Following our breakthrough proposition, EssenceMediacom delivered outstanding performance in 2024, securing major new business wins including Specsavers, while retaining key clients across our portfolio. Our work was recognised with multiple industry awards, reflecting our commitment to excellence. We achieved an impressive 8.02 client VANTAGE score, demonstrating strong client satisfaction.
Our commitment to our people is shown by a 21 per cent attrition rate, significantly outperforming the industry standard of 31.1 per cent, and 90 internal promotions that fostered a culture of growth and opportunity for our Essentials. We also continued our purpose-driven work, raising $13.6 million in pro bono media value for Dolly’s Dream, supporting anti-bullying efforts nationwide.
2024 marked a year of breakthrough achievements, industry leadership, and meaningful impact for our clients, communities, and partners and we’re looking forward to continuing to reach new altitudes in 2025.
It was a breakout season for EssenceMediacom in 2024, with it firmly and deservedly among the league’s top scorers.