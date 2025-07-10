Zespri Teams Up With World Champion Kayaker Dame Lisa Carrington In Global Partnership

World champion canoe sprinter, nine-time Olympic medallist and New Zealand athlete Dame Lisa Carrington is Zespri‘s first global brand ambassador, as part of a four-year global partnership.

To launch the partnership, Zespri has released a short film inspired by the concept of ‘Flow,’ a state of alignment between purpose, nature’s rhythm, and performance. It offers a glimpse into how Dame Lisa draws on nature, discipline, and resilience to fuel herself both on and off the water, while reflecting Zespri’s value of growing kiwifruit in harmony with nature’s flow.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dame Lisa Carrington. Her discipline, consistency, and drive for progress perfectly mirror our approach to growing and marketing great-tasting, high-quality Zespri Kiwifruit. Together, we look forward to connecting with a broader audience of sports and wellness enthusiasts, as well as inspiring people everywhere to prioritise good health and nutrition as they find their own flow,” Jiunn Shih, Zespri chief marketing, innovation and sustainability officer said.

“I’m incredibly proud to partner with Zespri. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to champion New Zealand kiwifruit on a global stage. Good nutrition is a key part of my performance, just as it’s central to Zespri’s mission. I’m excited for what’s ahead,” Carrington added.

The launch will feature a campaign microsite with the full film, episodic videos, and a series of blog articles.