Guzman y Gomez’s Steven Marks: Marketing Is Revenue

On the AANA and B&T’s collaborative Brand Masters podcast, Steven Marks, founder and co-CEO of Guzman y Gomez, shared how GYG scaled from a single store to a global QSR powerhouse.

Marks believes great marketing has been central too GYG’s growth, with it’s current operations led by CMO Lara Thom.

“Marketing is revenue,” said Marks, speaking at AANA RESET conference. “If you’re running your business and you want to cut marketing, you might as well cut your revenue and just pack it up. I’m always shocked how people cut their marketing fund.

“For GYG as revenue continues to grow a lot of the team get another 3 per cent every year, so it gets bigger and bigger and the voice gets louder and the brand gets more well known. For anybody out there, if you’re thinking about if you’re scared at times and the first thing you want to do is cut marketing, I think you’re crazy.

“Money should be going into marketing because you got to obviously continue to grow revenue.”

This podcast was produced with help from Earmax Media and MIK Made.