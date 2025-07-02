Aon Kicks Off Major Global Creative & Media Shake-Up

Global professional services firm Aon has initiated a comprehensive review of its global creative and media agency partnerships as it looks to consolidate marketing operations and ensure better alignment with its evolving business strategy.

The review covers both creative development and media buying responsibilities, suggesting a full-scale assessment of the firm’s current agency relationships.

Aon currently works with WPP’s T&Pm for creative and media services in several markets, but it is unclear whether WPP will re-pitch for the account at this time.

This move signals Aon’s intent to centralise and streamline its marketing efforts globally, with a focus on driving efficiency, consistency and greater effectiveness across its brand communications. It also reflects a broader trend among large corporations reassessing fragmented agency models in favour of more integrated solutions.

Industry observers anticipate the review will involve a competitive pitch process across regions, with significant changes to the agency roster expected as Aon reshapes its external marketing partnerships.

B&T contacted WPP for comment on what the review may mean for the local business, but did not receive a response prior to publication.