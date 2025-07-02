AdvertisingNewsletter

Aon Kicks Off Major Global Creative & Media Shake-Up

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read

Global professional services firm Aon has initiated a comprehensive review of its global creative and media agency partnerships as it looks to consolidate marketing operations and ensure better alignment with its evolving business strategy.

The review covers both creative development and media buying responsibilities, suggesting a full-scale assessment of the firm’s current agency relationships.

Aon currently works with WPP’s T&Pm for creative and media services in several markets, but it is unclear whether WPP will re-pitch for the account at this time.

This move signals Aon’s intent to centralise and streamline its marketing efforts globally, with a focus on driving efficiency, consistency and greater effectiveness across its brand communications. It also reflects a broader trend among large corporations reassessing fragmented agency models in favour of more integrated solutions.

Industry observers anticipate the review will involve a competitive pitch process across regions, with significant changes to the agency roster expected as Aon reshapes its external marketing partnerships.

B&T contacted WPP for comment on what the review may mean for the local business, but did not receive a response prior to publication.

Related posts:

  1. WPP & Vercel Expand Partnership Promising To Accelerate AI-Powered Digital Experience Craft
  2. DDB’s Leif Stromnes To Depart After 25 Years
  3. Arum Nixon To Lead Australian Ad Net Zero Initiative
  4. Ogilvy PR Asia Pacific President Emily Poon Passes Baton To Richard Brett
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Parliament House, Canberra
Federal Government Reviews Creative Agency Roster, Replaces Panel With ‘More Secure’ Village Model
Resolution Digital Reshapes Leadership Team
AI Adoption Is Surging In Australia But Does It Risk ‘Dehumanising’ Us?
TV Ratings (1/7/25): Tipping Point Wimbledon Special Serves Up Quite The Audience
Register Lost your password?