Resolution Digital Reshapes Leadership Team

Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMG)’s digital consultancy, Resolution Digital, has announced a new leadership structure.

Melanie Burlett has been appointed managing director, promoted from her previous role as GM, digital innovation.

Benni Lucas steps into the new role of general manager, growth, product and innovation, previously head of marketing technology.

Abhishek Das has been appointed general manager, technology and development, previously head of front-end development.

Stelios Moudakis’ SEO role has been adapted to general manager, organic search channels.

“Resolution Digital’s new focus is more than a repositioning – it’s a complete reengineering of how we help brands scale their digital maturity,” said Burlett.

“Our leadership structure is built around innovation, accountability, and speed, which is all underpinned by a customer-first mindset. Everything we do is designed to help clients evolve in a way that’s not only measurable, but meaningful to the people they serve.”

As part of Omnicom Media Group, Resolution Digital operates as a seamlessly integrated specialised digital consultancy, enhancing OMG’s broader media capabilities. It acts as an embedded digital partner to clients, offering strategic guidance across conversion optimisation, customer experience design, and digital performance – well beyond traditional media investment.

With clients such as A2 Milk, McGrath Foundation, Poolwerx and Torrens University, Resolution’s refreshed value proposition positions the consultancy as a long-term partner in digital evolution, helping clients maximise current investments, adapt to new platforms and processes, and future-proof their experience ecosystems.

Access to Omnicom’s global media, data, and commerce capabilities also allows Resolution Digital to provide a consultative and integrated approach, connecting brand, experience, operations, and systems into one unified digital performance model.