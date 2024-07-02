Saatchis Appoints Rachel Walker As Chief Strategy Officer

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia has appointed Rachel Walker as chief strategy officer, responsible for leading the agency’s national strategy and planning practice.

With more than 30 years’ experience in both the UK and Australian markets, Walker has built a reputation for driving growth through business strategy, brand building and campaign development across a wide range of categories.

She has a wealth of experience in the consumer goods, aviation, defence, automotive and fintech sectors and has won numerous awards for effectiveness and creative strategy, including Effie awards, APG and Grands Prix in both the IPA Effectiveness and Marketing Society awards.

Walker is also a seasoned judge for various international shows, including AWARD awards and The Effies. The new role marks a move back to the Publicis Groupe network, as she previously worked as global strategy director at Publicis London.

Patrick Rowe, CEO at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, said: “Rachel will make a huge contribution to Saatchi & Saatchi. She has an incredible track record of working with mature brands, producing impactful campaigns that people love, and with a list of effectiveness awards that is nothing short of amazing. We’re so excited that she’s part of our team.”

On her new role, Walker commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining the brilliant team at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia. It’s an iconic agency I’ve admired throughout my career, and I am delighted to finally have the opportunity to work with some of Australia’s best brands.”

Walker will scale and strengthen the agency’s strategic offering, working across a range of portfolios, including Vodafone and Arnott’s.