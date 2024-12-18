Kristiaan Kroon Lands Top Job At Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group’s (OMG) chief investment Kristiaan Kroon has been promoted to the newly created role chief operating officer. B&T understands he is in line to become CEO following a transition period, and will assume responsibility for the group immediately.

In his new role, Kroon will be responsible for ensuring that OMG, including agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science, have the future-fit talent, tools and technology needed to drive the next chapter of growth for OMG clients, agencies, and talent in Australia.

As COO, Kroon will oversee the leadership team that previously reported to OMG ANZ CEO Peter Horgan, who will be stepping down in 2025.

Kroon has served as OMG Australia’s investment chief for the past eight years and is widely respected as one of the industry’s sharpest thinkers and operators.

He will report to OMG Asia Pacific CEO Tony Harradine.

“As one of the most respected and well-known investment professionals in the market, Kristiaan is the best candidate to lead OMG Australia during a transformative time in the business of helping brands connect with consumers,” Harradine said.

“His appointment reflects an impressive track record as both an agency and industry leader. During his tenure with OMG, he has played an instrumental role in elevating our investment capabilities, solutions, and partnerships to deliver added value for our clients. I am confident Kristiaan will effectively supercharge growth and transformation for our business and clients.”

Kroon joined OMG Australia in 2017 following two decades on the sell side of the industry where his experience included leadership roles at multi-media Australian publisher Fairfax Media (now Nine Entertainment Company) and UK commercial news publisher Trinity Mirror Group.

As CIO for OMG Australia, Kroon led the evolution of the group’s go-to-market strategy from traditional siloed investment practices to the ‘Agency as a Platform’ model that connects media, content, and commerce to unlock brand growth for OMG clients.

As a thought leader, he has helped drive the industry conversation around key industry issues such as media transparency and market regulation to diversity and media measurement.

Commenting on his appointment, Kroon said: “OMG is a phenomenal business because of its exceptional people and the amazing brands that choose to work with us every day. In my new role, I will ensure that we remain focused on the mission: delivering both the deep specialisation and deep integration our clients need to grow sales and share in a complex marketplace.”

Kroon is the first of two leadership appointments that OMG will be making in the ANZ market in the wake of Horgan’s departure. A New Zealand leader is expected to be named in early Q1.