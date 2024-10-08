Omnicom Media Group Chief Peter Horgan To Step Down

One of the giants of Australia’s advertising and the MFA chair is leaving his post having served 21 years at Omnicom Media Group (OMG).

Peter Horgan, OMG’s long-serving Australia and New Zealand chief, has decided to step down from his role. Omnicom said that a search is already underway for his successor and the popular leader remain in position until mid-2025 and move to the role of chair once a new CEO has been identified.

Horgan’s OMG career has included 15 years as CEO, firstly at OMD Australia before being appointed to lead OMG Australia and New Zealand in 2016.

In addition to building one of the the top media agency groups across ANZ, Horgan represented OMG in the industry throughout his 10-year tenure as chair of the Media Federation of Australia (MFA). He also sits on the board of the AANA.

As CEO, Horgan’s efforts included driving transparent business practices and forging long-term relationships with blue chip advertisers on the back of successful client outcomes and talent retention.

Peter Horgan is regularly near the top of B&T’s Best of the Best Media Suits list.

Several of the industry’s top leaders, including GroupM’s ANZ CEO Aimee Buchanan and IPG Mediabrands boss Mark Coad, have work alongside Horgs.

Tony Harradine, CEO, Omnicom Media Group Asia Pacific said: “Horgs has played a key role in elevating OMG’s competitive edge during his time with us, and this transition marks a natural evolution of his commitment to the continued success of our organisation.

“At OMG, we are dedicated to support our leaders in their long-term succession planning strategy. As such, over the last few months, Horgs and I have been working closely to identify the best leadership succession for our Australian and New Zealand businesses. We have taken a deliberate approach to ensure the individual aligns with OMG’s values, business ambitions, and possesses the vision to advance our agency as a platform proposition.”

Horgan said: “It has been a privilege to lead the exceptional OMG teams across Australia and New Zealand, and I thank you all. Nothing is forever, and I’m grateful to Tony for supporting my next chapter. My focus now is to set up OMG for ongoing success.”