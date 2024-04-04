Music Health Boss Stephen Hunt Appointed UnLtd CEO

Stephen Hunt (pictured) has been appointed as CEO of UnLtd.

Hunt is an award-winning entrepreneur, TEDx speaker and industry leader known for pioneering the use of AI technologies to improve humanity across a variety of industries. He has extensive experience growing organisations in the media, technology and music industries in Australia and globally.

Hunt was most recently CEO and co-founder of Music Health Inc and has held senior leadership roles at Universal Music Group, TubeMogul, AdConion and News Corp. He is a passionate change-maker who has raised significant funds for charitable organisations and co-founded several impactful startups including a non-profit organisation focused on healthcare and education.

Rebecca Darley, CMO at Domain and co-chair of UnLtd commented:

“We are so excited to have someone of Stephen’s calibre joining UnLtd at such a critical time of growth. Stephen brings valuable experience, a global perspective and an entrepreneurial approach to help grow the positive impact our industry generates for young people at risk. He’s a visionary leader with a strong understanding of our industry, combined with a passion and skills for creating positive social change and growth.”

The appointment follows the departure of previous CEO Chris Freel earlier this year and a thorough four-month recruitment process that saw over 50 applications for the role.

Adam Furness, managing director APAC at impact.com and Co-Chair of UnLtd said:

“The high level and quality of applications to the role is testament to the incredible work the UnLtd team has been doing over the years and the desire for our industry to create positive societal change. Stephen brings fantastic experience and drive to lead UnLtd to our ‘Chapter 2’ that will see UnLtd take a more cause-centric approach to tackle key issues affecting young people at risk.”

Hunt will join UnLtd on 6 May and will be working closely with the UnLtd Executive Leadership Team of Ashley McGrath, COO; Tiffany Damm, Commercial Director, Rachel Troy, General Manager MOOD; Jade Harley, Director of Partnerships and Nina Nyman, CMO as well as UnLtd’s corporate and charity partners.

Hunt said:

“I’ve watched the UnLtd story unfold over the years and greatly admire the force for good it has become. I’m so excited to be joining this incredible team and working with the wider industry to help take it to the next level. There is so much talent and passion for creating real change in our industry and I can’t wait to play a role in harnessing that power to do great things together!”