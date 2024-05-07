Mamamia Names Natalie Harvey As New CEO

Mamamia today announces the appointment of Natalie Harvey as Chief Executive Officer. Harvey joined Mamamia in the role of chief revenue officer in January this year and will move into the CEO role on June 1st, taking over from Co-Founder and CEO Jason Lavigne, who shifts into the role of executive-chair.

Jason Lavigne said: “Mamamia is already the undisputed Australian super-channel for women, and we have a strategy for far more significant growth over the near term, in media, and digital products and services.

I’ve spent several years looking for the right person to be the next CEO of Mamamia and I knew from the first meeting with Nat Harvey that she was the one.

With more than 20 years experience on both publisher and Media Agency sides, she is an exceptionally talented executive who shares the values and vision upon which Mia and I have built Mamamia.

Having led the business through 16 years of growth, powered by many of the most dedicated and talented people in the industry – it’s now time to hand the wheel to Nat as we enter this next exciting chapter.

While I’ll continue to work closely with Nat and our executive leadership team, I look forward to having space from the day-to-day running of the business to focus on the many non-BAU growth opportunities in front of us.”

Natalie Harvey said: “Mamamia has been an industry-leading pioneer in digital media since it began and is unquestionably the leading women’s media brand in Australia. After an incredibly successful 16 years, we are ready to accelerate quickly into the future. No one understands women like Mamamia and we have the greatest opportunity of any publisher in Australia to scale up. We have huge reach and unrivalled influence. I am humbled and grateful to be leading the amazing Mamamia team into this next era, and continue to live our purpose of making the world a better place for women and girls.”