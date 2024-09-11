Hear Ye! Hear Ye! B&T Awards 2024 Finalists Have Been Revealed!

The Finalists for the best campaigns at this year’s B&T Awards have been revealed!

The campaigns section features some of the most important work from agencies across Australia and New Zealand.

This round of finalists includes such vaunted works as Howatson+Company’s awesome “Your Second Favourite Beer” for Matilda Bay, Special’s Shift 20 Initiative, DDB’s “The Original Mouthful” for Macca’s and The Monkeys’ extraordinary “Play It Safe” for the Sydney Opera House.

We’re also revealing the finalists for the inaugural B&T Award for the Planet! This award showcases the best initiatives and businesses striding ahead in the sustainability stakes. After all, we only have one planet.

This year, we’re delighted to be partnering with CRA on the Siren Award for the Best Radio/Audio Campaign.

So, without any further ado, feast your eyes on the first tranche of this year’s finalists. We’ll be revealing the Agency of the Year Finalists tomorrow.

Plus, over the coming weeks and months, we’ll also be showcasing the work that got them to this stage.

B&T Award for Bravery

BMF, “TasmanAi”, Tourism Tasmania

Dig, “Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer”, Bulla

Football Australia, “Til Its Done”, The Matildas

Howatson+Company, “TOUCH”, Mastercard

Innocean Australia, “No Good Reason”, White Ribbon

M&C Saatchi Group, “BWSHHHH”, BWS Id Checks

M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation

Special Group, “Pepsi Max – Tastes OK”, Pepsi

The Hallway, “Impressions”, Boody

Think HQ, “The Unsaid Says A Lot”, The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing

B&T Award for Diversity – The Work

Akcelo, “Big Tinder Wedding”, Tinder

Eleven, “The Wheelchair Ballkid”, Mastercard

Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi

Howatson+Company, “TOUCH”, Mastercard

Ogilvy, “Til it’s Done”, Football Australia

OMD Diverse, “McDonald’s Australia: Year of the Dragon, From ‘Golden Arches’ to ‘Cultural Bridges'”, McDonald’s

Snack Drawer “Enter The Chat”, Instagram Australia x Butterfly Foundation

Special, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation

B&T Award For The Planet

GroupM Alpha

M&C Saatchi Group

Man of Many

Paper Moose

v2food

Best Content Marketing Strategy

AFFINITY, “XXXX Winch to Win”, XXXX

Akcelo, “For The Plot”, Tinder

Hotwire Global, “Cortex City”, Palo Alto

Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi

iProspect, “Nailed It”, L’Oreal – Essie

Snack Drawer, “Enter The Chat”, Instagram Australia x Butterfly Foundation

WiredCo & The Comms Department, “WE HELPED 1.2M PARENTS AND CHILDREN WASH LIKE THE WIGGLES WITH DETTOL”, Reckitt

Year13, “FinLit 2.0”, Westpac

Best CTV Campaign

Howatson+Company, “Always Free, Always Entertaining”, ABC

Howatson+Company, “Know What We Know”, Domain

Howatson+Company, “Tyroflage”, Tyro

Optus, “24 Hours on the Optus Network”

Best Digital Campaign

Akcelo, “For The Plot”, Tinder

Jaywing for New Balance

TBWA Australia, “Autotranslate”, mycar Tyre & Auto

DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s Australia

Dig, “Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer”, Bulla

Havas Host, “Louie The Flyhunt”, Reckitt

Howatson+Company, “PetWatch” Petbarn

Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi

M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation

OMD, “Project Enigma”, NSW Government – Cancer Institute

Thinkerbell, “Incognito Launch”, Tooheys Extra Dry

Best Digital Services

CHEP Network

Jaywing

Orchard

Reload Media

Resolution Digital Australia

Rocket Agency

Best Digital Transformation

CHEP Network

LEVO for Interflora Australia

Best Direct Response Campaign

BMF, “TasmanAi”, Tourism Tasmania

CHEP Network, “Climate Doctors Certificate”, School Strike 4 Climate Australia

DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s

Hatched, “Uncorking Beauty: How Brown Brothers boosted sales and database with Adore Beauty”, Brown Brothers

Howatson+Company, “Your 2nd Favourite Beer”, Matilda Bay Brewery

iProspect, “Using Data to Beat The January Blues”, Air New Zealand

M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation

Special NZ, “The Cliché Code”, Uber Eats

The Hallway, “The Cardboard Cake”, Wholegreen Bakery

WiredCo., “How The Shop That Stopped The Nation Delivered Over 3.7M Wishlisting Events In Just 12 Hours”, THE ICONIC

Year13, “Business Class”, Chartered Accountants ANZ

Best Integrated Ad Campaign

BMF, “Go Big on the Little Things”, ALDI Australia

Contiki, “Live The Legend”

DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s Australia

GHO Sydney, “For All The Goals We Share”, CommBank

Football Australia, “Til Its Done”, The Matildas

Innocean Australia, “Kia Is Getting A Ute”, Kia Australia

M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation

Poem Australia’s, “Ultimate Second Car”, Uber Carshare

Publicis Groupe Power of One, “End The Trend”, Cancer Council Australia & Australian Government

Special Group, “Get Almost Almost Anything”, Uber Australia

Special Melbourne, “As Worn By Us”, Bonds

Special Melbourne, “DoppelFalcons”, ANZ

Special Melbourne, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation

Best Media Campaign

Atomic 212°, “Memorable Media Moments”, Tourism NT

Avenue C, “Go On, Feel amaysim”, amaysim

Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi

Howatson+Company, “TOUCH”, Mastercard

M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation

Mediahub, “Run Your Way”, New Balance

OMD, “Entering the Colour Era: How Taylor Swift and Dulux broke the media (channels)”, Dulux

Principle Media Group, “Gummies”, Swisse

Publicis Groupe Power of One, “End The Trend”, Cancer Council Australia & Australian Government

REA Group, “Home of Homes”, realestate.com.au

Special, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation

The Hallway, “The Cardboard Cake”, Wholegreen Bakery

UM, “How The SEEKret Turned Plateau Into Growth” Seek

v2food, “Update Your Plate”

Best Media Platform

Broadsheet Media

Hearts & Science, “Telfast Disrupts Its Way To #1”, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Australia

Man of Many

Best Out-of-Home Campaign

Akcelo, “FryThru”, McDonald’s

Akcelo, “Water Wasn’t Made For This,” Pepsi

Atomic 212°, “BEV FAMILY 2023/24”, BMW Australia

Atomic 212°, “Memorable Media Moments”, Tourism NT

DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s

Football Australia, “Til It’s Done”, The Matildas

Mediahub, “Run Your Way”, New Balance

Optus, “24 Hours on the Optus Network”, Optus

Special Australia, “As Worn By Us”, Bonds

Special Group, “Tastes OK”, Pepsi

Special Group, “Get Almost Almost Anything”, Uber Australia

Special NZ, “The Gravy Train”, KFC

Wavemaker, “The Power Of Si”, L’Oreal/ Giorgio Armani

Best PR Campaign

Eleven, “The Wheelchair Ballkid”, Mastercard

Eleven, “TOUCH”, Mastercard

Hopeful Monsters, “The Original Macas”, Australian Macadamias

Organic Publicity, “Bridgerton in Bowral”, Netflix

Poem, “Australia’s Ultimate Second Car”, Uber Carshare

Special NZ, “The Gravy Train”, KFC

Special PR, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation

The Hallway, “The Cardboard Cake”, Wholegreen Bakery

Thinkerbell, “The Delivery Bag in Disguise”, Menulog

Thinkerbell, “Vegemite 100 Years”, Bega

WiredCo, “The Shop That Stops The Nation”, THE ICONIC

Best Regional Media Campaign

Assembled Media, “Kioti – More Horses”, PFG Australia

Southern Cross Austereo, “Fill The Space”, Telstra

University of Tasmania, “Study is an Adventure”, University of Tasmania

Best TV Campaign

Akcelo, “Go to Better Sleep”, Forty Winks

BMF, “Go Big on the Little Things”, ALDI Australia

Bullfrog, “Black Smithery”, Interpath

Howatson+Company, “Tyroflage”, Tyro

Howatson+Company”, Always Free, Always Entertaining”, ABC

Howatson+Company, “Know What We Know”, Domain

Innocean, “Kia is Getting a Ute”, Kia Australia

Ogilvy, “When the Lucky Country Isn’t so Lucky”, AAMI

Special Group, “Get Almost Almost Anything “, Uber Australia

Best Use of Social Media

1House, “Great Northern Winter Migration”, Great Northern

Assembled Media, “BikTok”, Bic Pens

DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s Australia

Dig, “Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer”, Bulla

Emotive, “First Times”, Google AU NZ

Half Dome, “28 By Sam Wood Challenge”, 28 By Sam Wood

Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi

Leo Burnett Australia, “The Wedding That Fans Built”, Diageo Australia

Poem, “Australia’s Ultimate Second Car”, Uber Carshare

Special Group, “Cliché Codes”, Uber

Traffik Marketing, “Swisse Gummies”, Swisse Wellness

Wavemaker, “Colgate Max Fresh – Flavours That Wake You”, Colgate-Palmolive

Best Use of Sponsorship

Akcelo, “FryThru”, McDonald’s

Chisel, “Gatorade x AFL”, PepsiCo

EssenceMediacom, “Google #PixelPerspective”, Google

ICON, “McLaren Partnership Launch”, Airwallex

Leo Burnett Australia, “In Her Boots”, Diageo Australia

Mango Communications, “New York & London Marathon Sponsorship”, New Balance

Mindshare, “The Sniffer Dog Sponsorship”, Lynx Unilever

Ryvalmedia, “The Stage”, Live Nation & Spotify

Starcom, “From Farm to Table Only Faster: A Fresh Cook Up with IGA”, IGA

Best Use of Tech and AI

Akcelo, “Waild West Saloon”, Salesforce

Amplify, “In Bloom”, Afterpay

Cummins&Partners, “Alfa AI”, Stellantis

DDB Sydney, “RooBadge”, Volkswagen Group Australia

DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s

EssenceMediacom & GroupM Nexus, “Maximising KFC’s Reach with AI-Powered Video Optimisation”, KFC

Hearts & Science, “The Renewables Ad Engine – Using data and technology to reduce carbon emissions from streaming”, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Australia

Howatson+Company, “PetWatch”, Petbarn

LoopMe, “Flipping the Script for Motorola Razr with Benchmark-Beating results”, Motorola

Ogilvy, “Give a Cheer to A Volunteer”, Cadbury

OMD, “Create Free Calls to Santa: powered by Generative AI”, Telstra

Best Video Campaign

Akcelo, “Big Tinder Wedding”, Tinder

Innocean, “Kia is Getting a Ute”, Kia Australia

Keep Left, “How To Upskill Your Financial Wellbeing”, ANZ

Optus, “24 Hours on the Optus Network”

Sportsbet, “Volk is Too Old”

The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, “Play it Safe”, Sydney Opera House

Tourism WA, “Drive The Dream”

Wavemaker, “Cadbury Gives A Cheer & A Half”, Mondelēz

Data-Driven Marketing

Afterpay, “How Afterpay Regained Market Share and Proved Brand ROI”

Atomic 212°, “Red Is The New Black”, My Muscle Chef

CulturalPulse, “FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Multicultural Fan Engagement”, FIFA

Hearts & Science, “The Renewables Ad Engine – Using data and technology to reduce carbon emissions from streaming”, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Australia

Howatson+Company, “PetWatch”, Petbarn

iProspect, “MYOB – Unlocking SME Swagger With The Real O.G.”, MYOB

Nunn Media, “From Jackpot to Creative in Seconds”, The Lottery Office

Publicis Groupe, “The Codral Cold & Flu Forecast”, Codral, Kenvue

Sparro by Brainlabs, “Unlocking a Data Black Box to Fill Another 17,000 Appointments”, Greencross Vets

Spotify, “Wrapped 2023”

Wavemaker, “Experimental Growth”, Mondelēz

Wavemaker, “Oreo – Twist, Lick, Digital”, Mondelēz

Siren Award for Best Radio/Audio Campaign