Hear Ye! Hear Ye! B&T Awards 2024 Finalists Have Been Revealed!

B&T Award for Bravery
- BMF, “TasmanAi”, Tourism Tasmania
- Dig, “Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer”, Bulla
- Football Australia, “Til Its Done”, The Matildas
- Howatson+Company, “TOUCH”, Mastercard
- Innocean Australia, “No Good Reason”, White Ribbon
- M&C Saatchi Group, “BWSHHHH”, BWS Id Checks
- M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation
- Special Group, “Pepsi Max – Tastes OK”, Pepsi
- The Hallway, “Impressions”, Boody
- Think HQ, “The Unsaid Says A Lot”, The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
B&T Award for Diversity – The Work
- Akcelo, “Big Tinder Wedding”, Tinder
- Eleven, “The Wheelchair Ballkid”, Mastercard
- Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi
- Howatson+Company, “TOUCH”, Mastercard
- Ogilvy, “Til it’s Done”, Football Australia
- OMD Diverse, “McDonald’s Australia: Year of the Dragon, From ‘Golden Arches’ to ‘Cultural Bridges'”, McDonald’s
- Snack Drawer “Enter The Chat”, Instagram Australia x Butterfly Foundation
- Special, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation
B&T Award For The Planet
- GroupM Alpha
- M&C Saatchi Group
- Man of Many
- Paper Moose
- v2food
Best Content Marketing Strategy
- AFFINITY, “XXXX Winch to Win”, XXXX
- Akcelo, “For The Plot”, Tinder
- Hotwire Global, “Cortex City”, Palo Alto
- Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi
- iProspect, “Nailed It”, L’Oreal – Essie
- Snack Drawer, “Enter The Chat”, Instagram Australia x Butterfly Foundation
- WiredCo & The Comms Department, “WE HELPED 1.2M PARENTS AND CHILDREN WASH LIKE THE WIGGLES WITH DETTOL”, Reckitt
- Year13, “FinLit 2.0”, Westpac
Best CTV Campaign
- Howatson+Company, “Always Free, Always Entertaining”, ABC
- Howatson+Company, “Know What We Know”, Domain
- Howatson+Company, “Tyroflage”, Tyro
- Optus, “24 Hours on the Optus Network”
Best Digital Campaign
- Akcelo, “For The Plot”, Tinder
- Jaywing for New Balance
- TBWA Australia, “Autotranslate”, mycar Tyre & Auto
- DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s Australia
- Dig, “Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer”, Bulla
- Havas Host, “Louie The Flyhunt”, Reckitt
- Howatson+Company, “PetWatch” Petbarn
- Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi
- M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation
- OMD, “Project Enigma”, NSW Government – Cancer Institute
- Thinkerbell, “Incognito Launch”, Tooheys Extra Dry
Best Digital Services
- CHEP Network
- Jaywing
- Orchard
- Reload Media
- Resolution Digital Australia
- Rocket Agency
Best Digital Transformation
- CHEP Network
- LEVO for Interflora Australia
Best Direct Response Campaign
- BMF, “TasmanAi”, Tourism Tasmania
- CHEP Network, “Climate Doctors Certificate”, School Strike 4 Climate Australia
- DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s
- Hatched, “Uncorking Beauty: How Brown Brothers boosted sales and database with Adore Beauty”, Brown Brothers
- Howatson+Company, “Your 2nd Favourite Beer”, Matilda Bay Brewery
- iProspect, “Using Data to Beat The January Blues”, Air New Zealand
- M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation
- Special NZ, “The Cliché Code”, Uber Eats
- The Hallway, “The Cardboard Cake”, Wholegreen Bakery
- WiredCo., “How The Shop That Stopped The Nation Delivered Over 3.7M Wishlisting Events In Just 12 Hours”, THE ICONIC
- Year13, “Business Class”, Chartered Accountants ANZ
Best Integrated Ad Campaign
- BMF, “Go Big on the Little Things”, ALDI Australia
- Contiki, “Live The Legend”
- DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s Australia
- GHO Sydney, “For All The Goals We Share”, CommBank
- Football Australia, “Til Its Done”, The Matildas
- Innocean Australia, “Kia Is Getting A Ute”, Kia Australia
- M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation
- Poem Australia’s, “Ultimate Second Car”, Uber Carshare
- Publicis Groupe Power of One, “End The Trend”, Cancer Council Australia & Australian Government
- Special Group, “Get Almost Almost Anything”, Uber Australia
- Special Melbourne, “As Worn By Us”, Bonds
- Special Melbourne, “DoppelFalcons”, ANZ
- Special Melbourne, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation
Best Media Campaign
- Atomic 212°, “Memorable Media Moments”, Tourism NT
- Avenue C, “Go On, Feel amaysim”, amaysim
- Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi
- Howatson+Company, “TOUCH”, Mastercard
- M&C Saatchi Group, “UNCLOUD”, Minderoo Foundation
- Mediahub, “Run Your Way”, New Balance
- OMD, “Entering the Colour Era: How Taylor Swift and Dulux broke the media (channels)”, Dulux
- Principle Media Group, “Gummies”, Swisse
- Publicis Groupe Power of One, “End The Trend”, Cancer Council Australia & Australian Government
- REA Group, “Home of Homes”, realestate.com.au
- Special, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation
- The Hallway, “The Cardboard Cake”, Wholegreen Bakery
- UM, “How The SEEKret Turned Plateau Into Growth” Seek
- v2food, “Update Your Plate”
Best Media Platform
- Broadsheet Media
- Hearts & Science, “Telfast Disrupts Its Way To #1”, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Australia
- Man of Many
Best Out-of-Home Campaign
- Akcelo, “FryThru”, McDonald’s
- Akcelo, “Water Wasn’t Made For This,” Pepsi
- Atomic 212°, “BEV FAMILY 2023/24”, BMW Australia
- Atomic 212°, “Memorable Media Moments”, Tourism NT
- DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s
- Football Australia, “Til It’s Done”, The Matildas
- Mediahub, “Run Your Way”, New Balance
- Optus, “24 Hours on the Optus Network”, Optus
- Special Australia, “As Worn By Us”, Bonds
- Special Group, “Tastes OK”, Pepsi
- Special Group, “Get Almost Almost Anything”, Uber Australia
- Special NZ, “The Gravy Train”, KFC
- Wavemaker, “The Power Of Si”, L’Oreal/ Giorgio Armani
Best PR Campaign
- Eleven, “The Wheelchair Ballkid”, Mastercard
- Eleven, “TOUCH”, Mastercard
- Hopeful Monsters, “The Original Macas”, Australian Macadamias
- Organic Publicity, “Bridgerton in Bowral”, Netflix
- Poem, “Australia’s Ultimate Second Car”, Uber Carshare
- Special NZ, “The Gravy Train”, KFC
- Special PR, “Shift 20 Initiative”, Dylan Alcott Foundation
- The Hallway, “The Cardboard Cake”, Wholegreen Bakery
- Thinkerbell, “The Delivery Bag in Disguise”, Menulog
- Thinkerbell, “Vegemite 100 Years”, Bega
- WiredCo, “The Shop That Stops The Nation”, THE ICONIC
Best Regional Media Campaign
- Assembled Media, “Kioti – More Horses”, PFG Australia
- Southern Cross Austereo, “Fill The Space”, Telstra
- University of Tasmania, “Study is an Adventure”, University of Tasmania
Best TV Campaign
- Akcelo, “Go to Better Sleep”, Forty Winks
- BMF, “Go Big on the Little Things”, ALDI Australia
- Bullfrog, “Black Smithery”, Interpath
- Howatson+Company, “Tyroflage”, Tyro
- Howatson+Company”, Always Free, Always Entertaining”, ABC
- Howatson+Company, “Know What We Know”, Domain
- Innocean, “Kia is Getting a Ute”, Kia Australia
- Ogilvy, “When the Lucky Country Isn’t so Lucky”, AAMI
- Special Group, “Get Almost Almost Anything “, Uber Australia
Best Use of Social Media
- 1House, “Great Northern Winter Migration”, Great Northern
- Assembled Media, “BikTok”, Bic Pens
- DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s Australia
- Dig, “Margret – Bulla Chief Cottage Cheese Officer”, Bulla
- Emotive, “First Times”, Google AU NZ
- Half Dome, “28 By Sam Wood Challenge”, 28 By Sam Wood
- Howatson+Company, “I’m Dying Inside”, Modibodi
- Leo Burnett Australia, “The Wedding That Fans Built”, Diageo Australia
- Poem, “Australia’s Ultimate Second Car”, Uber Carshare
- Special Group, “Cliché Codes”, Uber
- Traffik Marketing, “Swisse Gummies”, Swisse Wellness
- Wavemaker, “Colgate Max Fresh – Flavours That Wake You”, Colgate-Palmolive
Best Use of Sponsorship
- Akcelo, “FryThru”, McDonald’s
- Chisel, “Gatorade x AFL”, PepsiCo
- EssenceMediacom, “Google #PixelPerspective”, Google
- ICON, “McLaren Partnership Launch”, Airwallex
- Leo Burnett Australia, “In Her Boots”, Diageo Australia
- Mango Communications, “New York & London Marathon Sponsorship”, New Balance
- Mindshare, “The Sniffer Dog Sponsorship”, Lynx Unilever
- Ryvalmedia, “The Stage”, Live Nation & Spotify
- Starcom, “From Farm to Table Only Faster: A Fresh Cook Up with IGA”, IGA
Best Use of Tech and AI
- Akcelo, “Waild West Saloon”, Salesforce
- Amplify, “In Bloom”, Afterpay
- Cummins&Partners, “Alfa AI”, Stellantis
- DDB Sydney, “RooBadge”, Volkswagen Group Australia
- DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s
- EssenceMediacom & GroupM Nexus, “Maximising KFC’s Reach with AI-Powered Video Optimisation”, KFC
- Hearts & Science, “The Renewables Ad Engine – Using data and technology to reduce carbon emissions from streaming”, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Australia
- Howatson+Company, “PetWatch”, Petbarn
- LoopMe, “Flipping the Script for Motorola Razr with Benchmark-Beating results”, Motorola
- Ogilvy, “Give a Cheer to A Volunteer”, Cadbury
- OMD, “Create Free Calls to Santa: powered by Generative AI”, Telstra
Best Video Campaign
- Akcelo, “Big Tinder Wedding”, Tinder
- Innocean, “Kia is Getting a Ute”, Kia Australia
- Keep Left, “How To Upskill Your Financial Wellbeing”, ANZ
- Optus, “24 Hours on the Optus Network”
- Sportsbet, “Volk is Too Old”
- The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, “Play it Safe”, Sydney Opera House
- Tourism WA, “Drive The Dream”
- Wavemaker, “Cadbury Gives A Cheer & A Half”, Mondelēz
Data-Driven Marketing
- Afterpay, “How Afterpay Regained Market Share and Proved Brand ROI”
- Atomic 212°, “Red Is The New Black”, My Muscle Chef
- CulturalPulse, “FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Multicultural Fan Engagement”, FIFA
- Hearts & Science, “The Renewables Ad Engine – Using data and technology to reduce carbon emissions from streaming”, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Australia
- Howatson+Company, “PetWatch”, Petbarn
- iProspect, “MYOB – Unlocking SME Swagger With The Real O.G.”, MYOB
- Nunn Media, “From Jackpot to Creative in Seconds”, The Lottery Office
- Publicis Groupe, “The Codral Cold & Flu Forecast”, Codral, Kenvue
- Sparro by Brainlabs, “Unlocking a Data Black Box to Fill Another 17,000 Appointments”, Greencross Vets
- Spotify, “Wrapped 2023”
- Wavemaker, “Experimental Growth”, Mondelēz
- Wavemaker, “Oreo – Twist, Lick, Digital”, Mondelēz
Siren Award for Best Radio/Audio Campaign
- ARN, “Last Chance Servo”, Ampol
- Bullfrog, “Made Honest”, Dineamic
- DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s Australia
- EarMax Media, “Don’t just travel, Explore!” Explore Worldwide
- Howatson+Company, “TOUCH”, Mastercard
- Thinkerbell, “Bupa Contagious”, Bupa
- Thinkerbell, “Release Line”, Lifeline Australia
- SCA, “AFL Finals ‘Feel It'”, AFL
- Clemenger BBDO, “Value Ads”, HCF