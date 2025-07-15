AdvertisingNewsletter

TV, Radio, OOH & Publishing Cut Recruitment Activity & Junior Hiring Trend Shows Signs Of Slowing

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Justin Randles.
Justin Randles.

Hiring by radio and TV broadcasters, OOH companies and publishers plummeted in the April to June 2025 quarter compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest research from media industry recruitment firm, Mercury Talent.

In a sign that the young-skewing trend might be slowing, senior-level recruitment was up 17 per cent year-on-year while the demand for junior positions fell 6 per cent.

Search and social media platforms and events companies increased their hiring activity for the media industry to deliver a flat result overall. Media industry employment in Melbourne was up one per cent, while Sydney was down two per cent for the quarter year-on-year.

“The positive media industry sentiment we have heard of late has not translated into increased employment activity. Despite improved advertising spend data, media recruitment remains stubbornly subdued,” Justin Randles, director of Mercury Talent said.

Product and operations and marketing and communications roles experienced strong growth, while content and sales jobs dragged the hiring market down.

Among the media industry employers, Google (up 63 per cent), Are Media (up 42 per cent) and News Corp (up 38 per cent) lead the recruitment charge while the ABC (down 54 per cent), REA Group (down 22 per cent ) and the Seven Network (down 14 per cent ) cut hiring in the April to June 2025 quarter compared to the previous year.

Despite falling 24 per cent year-on-year, publishers remained the largest employer group with 385 advertised roles in the April to June 2025 quarter, followed by TV broadcasters and streamers and events companies. The most active publishing hirers during the quarter were News Corp, Are Media, Nine and REA Group while in the TV sector, Nine, SBS, Seven and Paramount lead the charge. Among events companies, Tennis Australia, Live Nation, the NBL and Expertise Events all increased their recruitment activity during the quarter.

Recruiting for sales staff fell 11 per cent year-on-year while still remaining the most in-demand job function, accounting for 38 per cent of advertised roles overall. TikTok, Nine, News Corp and Google remained the biggest hirers of salespeople.

Content/editorial roles continued to slide, dropping 20 per cent year-on-year. Product/operations and marketing/communications jobs experienced a boost in demand, increasing 27 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

News Corp, Google, Are Media, BBC, Sky News and Spawnpoint Media increased their recruitment activity the most year-on-year, along with Drive, Pinterest, Netflix, Guardian Australia and Samsung Ads. The ABC, Foxtel, SCA, oOh! Media, Medium Rare, ARN and Cartology all pulled back their recruitment activity.

Related posts:

  1. LG Ad Solutions Launches Into Australia
  2. Paramount & Magnite Partner To Unlock Programmatic Access To Paramount+ Ad Tier
  3. Ogilvy PR Wins Tourism New Zealand Account Following Competitive Pitch
  4. Tom Goodwin: “The Whole Industry Is Spectacularly Wrong In Everything It’s Doing”
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

Latest News

Patrick Rowe, Mandie Van Der Merwe, Avish Gordhan.
Agency Scorecard: Saatchi & Saatchi
SCA Chief Content Officer Dave Cameron To Depart After 30 Years
Harley-Davidson Rallies Riders For Inaugural ‘United We Ride’ Fundraiser Via The Salvation Army
Agency Scorecard: Nunn Media
Register Lost your password?