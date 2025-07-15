TV, Radio, OOH & Publishing Cut Recruitment Activity & Junior Hiring Trend Shows Signs Of Slowing

Hiring by radio and TV broadcasters, OOH companies and publishers plummeted in the April to June 2025 quarter compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest research from media industry recruitment firm, Mercury Talent.

In a sign that the young-skewing trend might be slowing, senior-level recruitment was up 17 per cent year-on-year while the demand for junior positions fell 6 per cent.

Search and social media platforms and events companies increased their hiring activity for the media industry to deliver a flat result overall. Media industry employment in Melbourne was up one per cent, while Sydney was down two per cent for the quarter year-on-year.

“The positive media industry sentiment we have heard of late has not translated into increased employment activity. Despite improved advertising spend data, media recruitment remains stubbornly subdued,” Justin Randles, director of Mercury Talent said.

Product and operations and marketing and communications roles experienced strong growth, while content and sales jobs dragged the hiring market down.

Among the media industry employers, Google (up 63 per cent), Are Media (up 42 per cent) and News Corp (up 38 per cent) lead the recruitment charge while the ABC (down 54 per cent), REA Group (down 22 per cent ) and the Seven Network (down 14 per cent ) cut hiring in the April to June 2025 quarter compared to the previous year.

Despite falling 24 per cent year-on-year, publishers remained the largest employer group with 385 advertised roles in the April to June 2025 quarter, followed by TV broadcasters and streamers and events companies. The most active publishing hirers during the quarter were News Corp, Are Media, Nine and REA Group while in the TV sector, Nine, SBS, Seven and Paramount lead the charge. Among events companies, Tennis Australia, Live Nation, the NBL and Expertise Events all increased their recruitment activity during the quarter.

Recruiting for sales staff fell 11 per cent year-on-year while still remaining the most in-demand job function, accounting for 38 per cent of advertised roles overall. TikTok, Nine, News Corp and Google remained the biggest hirers of salespeople.

Content/editorial roles continued to slide, dropping 20 per cent year-on-year. Product/operations and marketing/communications jobs experienced a boost in demand, increasing 27 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

News Corp, Google, Are Media, BBC, Sky News and Spawnpoint Media increased their recruitment activity the most year-on-year, along with Drive, Pinterest, Netflix, Guardian Australia and Samsung Ads. The ABC, Foxtel, SCA, oOh! Media, Medium Rare, ARN and Cartology all pulled back their recruitment activity.