Pia Whitesell Signs On As Ambassador As OLAY Unveils New ‘Hello Better Me’ Campaign

OLAY has launched a major brand restage in Australia and New Zealand with the rollout of its new campaign, Hello Better Me, a strategic repositioning that reflects the changing way women relate to ageing. The shift comes as the brand continues to lead the anti-ageing category in facial skincare and responds to growing demand for more empowering, inclusive and authentic beauty narratives.

The campaign is led by a new brand film, “A Better Look,” developed by PG One, which reframes the mirror—traditionally a site of self-critique—into a space for self-recognition and celebration. It follows three real women as they reflect on how they see themselves and ultimately shift their focus from signs of ageing to signs of resilience.

“As women, we’re so hard on ourselves. We tend to think that our best years are behind us – that we were better when we were skinnier, peppier, fresher-faced,” said Sarah Ko, executive creative director at PG One. “But we’re actually at our most beautiful right here, right now – with all the wisdom and experience and battle scars we’ve earned along the way. OLAY honours that by bringing out your best skin, so that everything you’ve been through can look incredible on you.”

The film is supported by a full-funnel marketing rollout across broadcast, digital, influencer, retail and earned channels. New POS creative is now live in-store nationally, with influencer integrations scheduled to activate from July through September.

The campaign also marks the appointment of actor and entrepreneur Pia Whitesell as OLAY’s newest ambassador. Pia is the face of OLAY in ANZ, bringing authenticity and relatability to this pivotal brand moment.

“I’m proud to join OLAY at a moment when the brand is championing something so meaningful,” said Whitesell. “In my 40s, I’ve never felt more comfortable in my skin. But that came with time, perspective and building rituals that honour where I’ve been – and who I’ve become.”

Nitin Darbari, senior vice president for P&G Skin Care in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, added: “OLAY is not just responding to consumer demand – we’re shaping it. Hello Better Me reflects the emotional reality of ageing in a modern world and offers science-backed solutions that meet women where they are today. We’re proud to lead this next chapter with purpose, innovation and impact.”

Creative credit: PG One