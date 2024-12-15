Tony Keusgen Departs Snap, Ryan Ferguson Appointed New MD ANZ

Snap Inc. has announced that managing director Tony Keusgen has left Snap after joining in May 2023.

Joining from Quantium, Keusgen led Snap’s business across Australia and New Zealand, being responsible for setting and executing the local strategy and overseeing Snap’s business operations across both markets. The company wished Keusgen well in his next endeavour.

Ryan Ferguson has replaced Keusgen s MD for Australia & New Zealand after joining Snap as head of sales in July.

“With Ryan’s relentless pursuit of delivering value for our clients and partners, as well as his demonstrated natural leadership, I am thrilled to have Ryan as Snap ANZ’s Managing Director,” said Ajit Mohan, APAC president, Snap Inc.

“With Ryan’s proven track record and customer-obsessed mindset, I have great confidence that he will drive business growth, deliver outstanding results for our partners and continue to grow and serve our community of 9.5 Million Snapchatters across the ANZ region”.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be leading Snap in Australia and New Zealand. Since joining the company earlier this year, the growth potential for Snap in this region has been evident, and I’m excited to be working with a refreshed team of talented, passionate people across the Tasman to realise this enormous opportunity. As we head into 2025, I’m focussed on continuing to drive full-funnel results for our partners in Australia and New Zealand,” Of his appointment, Ferguson said:

Ferguson’s appointment is effective immediately.