Lucio Ribeiro Leaves Seven By Mutual Consent

2 Min Read
Lucio Ribeiro is the latest high-profile executive to exit Seven.

The popular head of digital marketing and innovation, who was brought in by former chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins, has agreed to leave Seven by mutual consent, accepting a voluntary redundancy. 

Ribeiro is the latest high-profile casualty to exit the business following Hopkins and longer-serving chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette and Melbourne MD and head of sport Lewis Martin.

Sources close to the move suggest that Ribeiro had been considering his next move prior to this week’s redundancy announcements and that he had already achieved the business objectives he was brought in to do.

Ribeiro joined the business a year ago with plans to overhaul Seven’s digital marketing efforts and use AI technology to supercharge content discovery – developing a Netflix-style recommendation engine – to keep viewers within Seven ecosystem for longer. 

The departure of Hopkins and Ribeiro, who were both brought in to help Seven reposition itself as a digitally-focused media business, comes amid a restructure that separates TV and Digital, while ring-fencing its WA operation.

As part of the wider restructure, Seven’s marketing team will now report to chief content officer Brooke Hall, while director of marketing Larissa Ozard remains Seven’s most senior marketer across brand, product and trade. 

On the sales front, Seven now has three senior executives leading the operation.

Kate Finney has been elevated to director of national television sales, succeeding Georgie Nicholls, who has also decided to leave Seven.

Rachel Page now leads Seven sales for digital, while former SA boss Vikki Friscic has become head of sales strategy and enablement.

