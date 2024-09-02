Nine’s Jordan King To Join Seven As Digital Sales Strategy Director

Seven West Media has appointed Jordan King to the new role of digital sales strategy director.

King joins from rival Nine Network, where he held several senior digital sales roles over the past seven years, including director of programmatic and digital sales.

King begins his role at Seven in November and will report to group managing director of Seven Digital, Gereurd Roberts.

He will work with Seven’s sales and digital business leadership to define its future-focused go-to-market strategy, product portfolio, programmatic approach and tech stack.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jordan to the team. He is widely regarded as one of the best digital sales talents in the country and will play a leading role as we accelerate Seven’s digital growth and ambitions,” Roberts said.

“With the onboarding of both cricket and AFL digital rights later this year, alongside our unbeatable slate of premium on-demand content, it is the perfect time to bring Jordan on board. 7plus is primed to deliver high-value audiences at scale, and Jordan will work to ensure that equals efficient and effective results for our partners.”

At Nine, King has led the broadcaster’s transition towards programmatic trading at a time when BVOD audiences and digital advertising revenues are growing, but traditional linear TV is in decline.

He has previously held senior roles at News Corp and Unruly, and is regarded as one of Australia’s leading experts in programmatic and digital sales.

On his appointment to Seven, King said: “I’m tremendously excited to be joining Seven as it continues to transition and evolve into a media business of the future. Seven is bolstering its impressive BVOD footprint and expanding its live streaming credentials with the introduction of the cricket and AFL digital rights.

“It is uniquely placed to capture audiences at scale in the Australian market. I couldn’t be prouder of my time at Nine and thank the individuals and organisation for seven fulfilling years. I’m energised at the opportunities emerging at Seven and across BVOD with the launch of VOZ Streaming and can’t wait to get started.”

King recently joined industry leaders from Magnite, Seven, Foxtel and Kinesso at Leaders in Live event, a B&T Breakfast Club event presented by Magnite, to discuss the growth of live sports streaming audiences and advertising opportunities. You can catch an interview with King and Magnite ANZ leader Yael Milbank here.