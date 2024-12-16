Hugh Marks Announced As Next Managing Director Of ABC

Former Nine Entertainment chief exec Hugh Marks has been appointed the new managing director of ABC by the broadcaster’s chair, Kim Williams.

The board met on the first week of this month and Marks was appointed unanimously following an extensive domestic and international search.

Marks will replace David Anderson, who announced his departure from the public broadcaster in August after six years.

“Hugh is a highly successful media executive, with more than 30 years’ experience in Australia and internationally in content production, programming, and distribution, working across all platforms from television, radio, and online publishing and with extensive news experience,” Williams said.

“This breadth of experience is rare and will be critical to the ABC as we look to further strengthen our reach and engagement with the Australian community.

“Hugh is unusually well qualified to lead the ABC’s editorial and creative production teams online and in audio and video across the spectrum of ABC delivery responsibility in news, children’s education, documentary, international and diverse drama for Australian citizens as viewers, listeners and readers across every major delivery platform available.

“Hugh was a stand-out candidate, not only for his experience across every facet of the media, but for his strong track record of leading media organisations and driving substantial and sustained audience engagement. He is the right person to lead the ABC as we plan right now for renewal and investment.”

Marks departed Nine in 2021 after five years with the company. He steered the company through one of the largest media mergers in history, bringing together Fairfax and Nine in a deal that is estimated at around $4 billion. During his tenure, the entertainment company grew from an $800 million television network into a more than $5 billion predominantly digital, modern media business despite a declining advertising market.

Marks said he appreciates “the confidence Kim Williams and the Board have placed in me with this appointment”.

“It is an amazing time to be working in media. There are so many opportunities to deliver quality news and entertainment to Australians, but choices to make in what we prioritise in doing so. Making the right choices is what will determine our success into the future.

“I look forward to working with everyone at the ABC as it continues to host and guide discussion on the issues of importance to Australia and lead in the delivery of quality, truthful and engaging news, and premium content.

“The ABC is an iconic and formidable media organisation. No other institution has the reach and impact of the ABC, and it is a privilege to lead the ABC workforce as we confront the many technology and programming opportunities before us,” said Marks.

Marks has a wealth of knowledge and experience on the content side of the Australian media industry. Prior to working with Nine, he had a stint as a chief executive at Endemol, which was known as Southern Star at the time. After departing Nine, Marks founded his own studio, Dreamchaser, alongside fellow executive Carl Fennessy.

Marks revealed his departure from Nine on the same day a column in The Sydney Morning Herald exposed his relationship with Alexi Baker, the company’s former commercial head. He later explained that the relationship had compelled him to step down despite the fact that the board was already aware of it.

Upon the findings of an independent cultural review into the Nine Entertainment Company, which uncovered a “systemic” problem with bullying, harassment and abuse of power, Marks’ time at Nine has come under scrutiny.

Appointed on a five-year term, Marks will serve as editor-in-chief with responsibility for all editorial content. His appointment is effective from Monday, 10 March 2025.

The news comes on the same morning as the Albanese government has announced at least $126 million of funding for the ABC over three years, providing much-needed relief following years of cuts that have strained the national broadcaster. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland also announced Labor’s plans to legislate five-year funding agreements for the ABC and SBS, a key 2022 election promise.