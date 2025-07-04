NSW Blues & Adidas Kick-Off Game III With Tattoo Activation

With the deciding blockbuster lined up on Wednesday July 9, Adidas has kicked-off its newest in-store activation ‘House of Blue’ for the NSW Blues.

Rugby league’s fiercest rivalry hits Accor Stadium this July, as New South Wales and Queensland go head-to-head in the 2025 State of Origin decider. To celebrate Game III landing in Sydney, adidas is making sure everyone can get in on the action, even if you’re not heading to the stadium.

From July 3–9, adidas is transforming its Pitt Street store into the ‘House of Blue’, a free, action-packed hub celebrating the NSW Blues this Origin week. Whether you’re backing the Blues or just tuning in for Australia’s biggest sporting showdown, this is a perfect place to kick off Origin week and demonstrate NSW spirit.

Fans can head in store between 11am and 2pm daily and will have the chance to score access to a complimentary nail art, test their luck with the Locker Lucky Dip (think signed jerseys, vouchers and match tickets), and get your gear sorted with free customisation on any apparel purchase over $60. And even for the most daring Blues fans, Adidas are offering a permanent, NSW-inspired tattoo, the ultimate act of loyalty.

The activation will also be selling anything from men’s and women’s jerseys to training hoodies, gym shorts, tees and even retro jerseys.

With the series locked up at one a piece, the stakes have never been higher.

NSW are the clear favourites taking game one 18-6, which was a pleasant score line for the Maroons considering it was four tries to one, and NSW missed all four conversion attempts. Then on top of that QLD took game two in Perth even though NSW scored more tries than them.

With all things considered, and the fact that game three is in Sydney, a tattoo and some nail polish is a great way to show support and even celebrate a famous Origin deciding victory.

‘House of Blue’ is the first activation in a five year-year partnership between the Origin side and sportswear brand and with the attention to detail it’s clear they’ve gone all out for the home crowd.

The NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) announced the partnership with the sportswear manufacturer back in November of last year. As the NSWRL’s official apparel and footwear partner, the adidas brand extends across both the men’s and women’s NSW Origin team playing and training kits from this year until 2029.