TV Ratings (03/07/2025): Nearly 800K Tune In For Joanna Lumley’s ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Danube Tour

Last night on ABC, a total TV National reach of 788,000 viewers were treated to the final episode of Joanna Lumley’s Danube, where Joanna concluded her journey along Europe’s most international river in Romania.

For anybody that isn’t well versed with Lumley, she is a well-known English actress and author, who is most famous for her role in the iconic British sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Viewers were clearly captivated as the total TV National average was 484,000, which means there was only a 204,000 viewer decline compared to the reach.

During the finale Joanna spent a night in a guesthouse owned by King Charles, which offered viewers with a glimpse into royal hospitality.

The three-part series followed the actress as she travels from the Black Forest in Germany, all the way to the Black Sea. Along her exploration of Europe’s second largest river, she investigates the diverse landscapes, cultures, and histories, that surround the Danube.

Elsewhere, the NRLW kicked off last night with the Eels holding off a gallant Sharks side by two points. Although the game was a tight affair, the National average fell to 284,000 viewers from the high reach of 1,313,000.

The real winner of the night was the AFL with a total Tv national reach that came in first among the non news programs at 1,594,000.