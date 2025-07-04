Enrichd Group & Greg Inglis Launch ‘Stick With It’ Mental Health Movement

Specialist media and marketing agency ENRICHD Group has officially launched Stick With It, the first-ever national campaign from Greg Inglis’ Goanna Academy. Developed and executed by ENRICHD, the campaign transforms a simple idea into a powerful national movement: using sports strapping tape as a bold, visible symbol of mental resilience.

The campaign’s mission is to help reduce suicide rates and raise $500,000 to expand Goanna Academy’s mental health education programs nationwide. Already, these programs — quality-assured by NSW Education and endorsed by Headspace — have reached over 40,000 Australians, providing evidence-based tools that are literally saving lives.

Stick With It encourages Australians to wear tape on their wrist as a visible show of support — a reminder to stick with it when it comes to mental health and to stand by others. The simplicity of the symbol is its strength.

Founded by NRL legend Greg Inglis, Goanna Academy exists to tackle Australia’s mental health crisis — especially in Indigenous and regional communities. With suicide still the leading cause of death for Australians aged 18–44, Stick With It marks a critical milestone: the Academy’s first national campaign.

“Stick With It is about standing together, breaking the stigma, and reminding people they’re not alone. You’ve got to stick at it,” said Inglis.

Running from July 1 to August 4, the campaign spans TV, digital, print, social, radio and live activations, including a powerful interactive mural at Redfern Station (July 2–3), where the public joined Inglis, Cody Walker and Kennedy Cherrington to tape messages of strength onto a giant public artwork.

The campaign will culminate in Round 22, when nearly 100+ NRL players will wear the branded Stick With It tape on-field throughout the weekend, using their platforms to amplify the message and break the stigma.

“This feels big,” said Kim Dolengowski, GM of ENRICHD group and marketing director at Goanna Academy. “What’s really stuck with me is how deeply such a simple idea has resonated with so many — from our partners to strangers I’ve met on the street during the stunt. Everyone has a story. People want to talk. Not only does this bring tears to my eyes, it makes us want to do even more”.

Originally briefed as a $20,000 project, ENRICHD Group turned Stick With It into a $12 million national campaign by activating its trusted partner network across media, creative, content, and talent. A dedicated “media village” was built to support the message — including Nine, Nine Cares, Fox Sports, Street Fighter Media, Common Entertainment, and QMS — all contributing pro bono.

Official merchandise — including Stick With It tape, hats, and tees — is available to pre-order from July 1 at goannaacademy.org.au/stick-with-it, with 100% of proceeds funding the academy’s mental education programs.