Media Veteran Kim Williams To Replace Ita Buttrose As ABC

Media veteran Kim Williams has been announced as the new chair of the ABC and will replace Ita Buttrose in early March.

The PM Anthony Albanese announced Williams to take over the role, saying the decision was made by the cabinet yesterday.

Williams famously ran the Foxtel business for a decade until 2011. He also had a short tenure as News Corp Australia’s chief executive, but resigned after two-years after reportedly butting heads with journalists.

Albanese said of Williams’ appointment: “Kim is such a perfect fit for the role, it’s almost as if it were made for him.

“He of course has led news organisations including News Corp, he has been involved in sporting organisations, but many many arts organisations including those engaged in music and the theatre.

“Kim is someone who gets the ABC.’’

Williams added: “The role of chair of the ABC is clearly a solemn responsibility.

“I think at the core of all journalism at the ABC is the imperative of being absolutely verifiably independent, offering at all times true journalistic integrity and to the extent possible in human affairs, having an aspiration to freedom from bias,” he said.