From MOWING to life GROWING: Jim Penman launches ‘Life Coaching’ services

Jim Penman, founder of the Jim’s Group, has officially launched Jim’s Life Coaching and intends to help millions of Australians live their best life.

“Life coaching is a powerful and effective way to achieve success in business and personal life. It helps people to set their own goals, and then work out how to get there. It has the potential to change lives, and I’m delighted to see it become a Jim‘s Group service,” Jim Penman said.

Jim’s Life Coaching is the newest division of the Jim’s Group, and has been founded by highly respected life coach, Sue Thomas. The launch of the new division solidifies the Jim’s Group’s push into the health and wellness space on the back of the successful launch of Jim’s Beauty and Jim’s Remedial Massage.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the Jim’s Group. It is an extraordinary success story made up of over 5,000 plus franchisees across a broad range of services, all dedicated to helping Aussies live their best life with the highest levels of service and satisfaction,” Thomas said.

“We are not a therapy or counselling service. We are life coaches. We lift our clients out of their life, point them in the direction of their future, helping them create an amazing life with strength, courage, confidence, and clarity,” Thomas said.

“They are not their past. They have always been amazing, just covered over by past experiences, and everyone else’s opinion of who they really are.

“I take life coaching very seriously, as it creates truly amazing life changing, transformations. The mental health industry is a mess. More people are on anxiety medication and suicide watch than ever before in history. The system as it is does not work. I want to turn the life coaching industry on its head and help thousands of people who are struggling.

“The Jim’s Group is about everyday Australians, and our Jim’s Life Coaching services are for everyday Australians.

“I believe that you shouldn’t have to be rich or a high calibre business leader to have exclusive access to a good life coach. Everyone deserves and should have a life coach, and Jim’s Life Coaching is going to make this possible.”

Sue Thomas is considered one of Australia’s most respected life coaches with a proven track record in working with people to help them navigate life and build a successful future.

“In establishing Jim’s Life Coaching, I look forward to building a team of coaches who offer Australia a new era of life coaching services,” Thomas added.

“I have trained with Bob Proctor, the best leader in human potential and success, and studied with him directly since 2018. I have been on a self-development journey for over 20 years, having suffered from anxiety, depression for most of my life, and then cancer. I was sick, unhappy, and broke. Things had to change. So, I leaped in to train with Bob and it transformed my life. Now I teach it.

“Jims Life Coaching is a combination of everything I have learnt as I studied the greatest teachers of the mind and how it works.

“My clients experience the most amazing transformations, in all areas of their lives. Their business starts to boom, relationships improve dramatically, they turn their marriage into a second honeymoon, they hit five-year goals in three months, doing things they never thought possible. They go from feeling like they have been in a straight jacket to feeling free to live life on their terms, in love with their life and themselves. All of this is achievable with your coach as your accountability person, who keeps you accountable to do the work.

“The work is simple and easy, but we put it off and off and off, if we are left to do it ourselves; that is why we don’t do it ourselves.

“I invite everyone who wants to make change and experience more out of life, to reach out. We can help and we are more accessible and affordable than you realise.”