Levi’s Appoint UM As Global Media Agency For $217m Account

The world’s most famous jean brand has picked UM as its global media agency after working with the firm for four years in the US.

As published by Campaign US, the IPG Mediabrands agency was named Levi’s media agency of record in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2019 following a review. Omnicom Group’s OMD.

Levi’s North American spend was reported to be $73 million (A$ 111 million) in 2023, according to Comvergence spend data.

UM has now won the global account which is estimated to be worth $142 million (A$217 million), according to Comvergence.

In a statement to Campaign US, a UM spokesperson confirmed the appointment, stating: “We’re happy to confirm UM as the global media partner for the Levi’s brand. This relationship will help drive greater cohesion, scale, agility and insights to support brand connection with Levi’s fans everywhere.”

Levi’s named TBWA\Chiat\Day as its creative agency in September. It launched a heritage campaign called “The Floor Is Yours,” which ran across Europe, Asia, Latin America and North America.

The agency changes come just one year after Snap’s CMO Kenny Mitchell was hires as global CMO.