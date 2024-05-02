TV Ratings (02/05/2024): Seven’s The 1% Club Wins The Night

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It was a win for Seven’s The 1% Club last night. The show was the most-watched non-news program with a total TV national reach of 1,485,000.

It was followed by Seven’s The Chase with 1,431,000 views and Nine’s A Current Affair with 1,388,000 views.

Nine’s Tipping Point has a total TV national reach of 1,363,000 and MasterChef Australia had a reach of 1,346,000.

