SCA Chief Content Officer Dave Cameron To Depart After 30 Years

Dave Cameron will step down from his role as chief content officer at Southern Cross Stereo after more than 30 years in the role.

First joining in 1994 as an announcer on Fox FM, Cameron worked his way through the ranks and was appointed to his current role in 2020.

In an email to staff on Monday afternoon, SCA CEO John Kelly said the business would be “taking this opportunity to assess the future requirements of the Chief Content Officer role”.

In the interim, Triple M content head Matthew O’Reilly will step into an expanded role as the Head of Broadcast content until a permanent replacement can be appointed.

“This role will assume responsibility for Radio Content Leaders and he will continue to lead the Triple M Network. To support him in this role and help free up some of his time, we will be recruiting for a Triple M Content Director in Adelaide and encourage applications from internal candidates,” Kelly wrote.

Kelly thanked Kelly for his contributions to the business over his tenure.

“Dave’s journey with SCA has seen him build an exceptional career that has spanned more seasons, markets and roles than anyone else in the company’s history – from an on-air announcer to senior management and everything in between. No matter his role, Dave has always brought a relentless passion for the medium of radio, a clear brand of strong leadership and an undeniable skill in identifying new and upcoming talent,” he wrote.

“Dave has had a hand in mentoring and shaping the careers of so many of SCA’s announcers and on air teams, and many of those that his peer set employs today. Our listeners everywhere have benefited from his powerful ability to create magic content moments for many decades. Dave, you should be immensely proud of your career to date and I know that the future will hold wonderful things for you.”

Cameron will remain with the content team in an advisory role for several months to ensure that the transition runs as smoothly as possible.

“I’m immensely proud of the new leaders, new talent, and teams that I’ve built and brought through over many years to keep the broadcast and podcast industry vibrant and new audiences coming in. This deeply personal ambition to keep developing fresh leadership and talent means that the time has rightly come for me to now step away and watch those remarkable people continue the exciting momentum,” Cameron said.