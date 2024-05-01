TV Ratings (30/04/2024): A “Shoey” Straight From A Fish’s Mouth Launches The Cheap Seats Into 2024

Last night, the premiere episode of season four saw a total TV national reach of 1,046,000, taking their place in The Cheap Seats.

Mel and Tim dove straight back into their old antics, complete with more references to mandarins than should appear in a one-hour episode of any program and a glass of beer drunk straight from a fish mouth – you can’t make this stuff up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cheap Seats (@cheapseatsau)

Mel Tracina, Adam Rozenbachs and comedian Joel Creasey appeared alongside the regular hosts to unpack the week’s best, funniest, and just plain weird news.

Over on Seven, there was a twist that could very well change everything! Farmer Todd has entered Farmer Wants A Wife after Dean found love with Teegan and made an early exit.

Toward the end of last night’s episode, fans caught their first glimpse at the new farmer, a 33-year-old cattle farmer from Baan Baa, NSW, and a sneak peek at the eight women coming in looking for love.

In this Sunday’s episode, Todd will meet and speed date his eight potential wives and invite five back to his farm.

The episode did wonders for Seven, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,850,000 and a national audience of 986,000, ranking as the highest-rated non-news program of the night.

