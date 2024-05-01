TV Ratings (30/04/2024): A “Shoey” Straight From A Fish’s Mouth Launches The Cheap Seats Into 2024

TV Ratings (30/04/2024): A “Shoey” Straight From A Fish’s Mouth Launches The Cheap Seats Into 2024
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Last night, the premiere episode of season four saw a total TV national reach of 1,046,000, taking their place in The Cheap Seats.

Mel and Tim dove straight back into their old antics, complete with more references to mandarins than should appear in a one-hour episode of any program and a glass of beer drunk straight from a fish mouth – you can’t make this stuff up.

Mel Tracina, Adam Rozenbachs and comedian Joel Creasey appeared alongside the regular hosts to unpack the week’s best, funniest, and just plain weird news.

Over on Seven, there was a twist that could very well change everything! Farmer Todd has entered Farmer Wants A Wife after Dean found love with Teegan and made an early exit.

Toward the end of last night’s episode, fans caught their first glimpse at the new farmer, a 33-year-old cattle farmer from Baan Baa, NSW, and a sneak peek at the eight women coming in looking for love.

Credit – TV Tonight

In this Sunday’s episode, Todd will meet and speed date his eight potential wives and invite five back to his farm.

The episode did wonders for Seven, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,850,000 and a national audience of 986,000, ranking as the highest-rated non-news program of the night.

More TV Ratings:




Please login with linkedin to comment

farmer wants a wife The Cheap Seats TV Ratings

Latest News

Choose A Path Less Trodden This Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive

Choose A Path Less Trodden This Cannes In Cairns

Don’t be basic. Think creatively and you shall reap the benefits of Cannes in Cairns. “We want brands!” “We want the CMOs!” We heard you and we acted. The content slate at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, is packed to the rafters with some epic brands and top marketing talent. But that’s […]

Cannes In Cairns MC Keeva Stratton Shares Her Top Session Picks
  • B&T Exclusive

Cannes In Cairns MC Keeva Stratton Shares Her Top Session Picks

Self-professed nerd and one of four top Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest MCs, Keeva Stratton has a front-row seat to some fascinating minds and fierce debates. But who should you put on your must-see, must-hear list? Here, B&T grabs five with the Quip agency founder, who will be helming the lecture in the Rainforest […]

Nielsen Data Reveals Brands Spending Big To Attract Aussie Tourists
  • Advertising

Nielsen Data Reveals Brands Spending Big To Attract Aussie Tourists

Nielsen Ad Intel data has revealed that the travel and tourism industry spent more than $153 million on advertising in Australia in Q1, 2024 – an increase of 8 per cent from the previous quarter, with TripADeal the biggest spender, followed by Virgin Australia, then the Flight Centre-owned Ignite Travel. As many Australians return from […]