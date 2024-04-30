TV Ratings 29/4/24: Farmer Wants A Wife And Lego Masters Lock Horns In Overnight’s Battle

Seven and Nine’s tentpole shows are going neck-and-neck in terms of overnight ratings for Sunday and Monday prime time.

In terms of average national TV audience, Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife (998,000) edged out Lego Masters Australia vs Rest of the World (707,000) on Monday, and Sunday (1.1 million vs 852,000).

However, Lego Masters led in the key audience demos of 25-54 and 16-39 on both nights.

Network 10’s MasterChef notched up 687,000 average viewers on Monday night and 674,000 on Sunday.

Over the past seven days of consolidated ratings, the battle between the three tentpole shows is even closer. When catch up figures are included, Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday 22 had an average TV audience of 1.13 million, followed by the launch of MasterChef on Sunday 21 (997,000) and Nine’s Lego Masters on Monday 22 (929,000). These episodes of Lego Masters and MasterChef scored top two finishes in the key demos on a seven day period (see blue chart below).

There was also an interesting battle between Nine’s game show last night between Seven’s The Chase (765,000) and Nine’s Tipping Point (747,000).

Nine’s NRL coverage won the sports battle on Sunday, scoring an average audience of 452,000, ahead of Seven’s coverage of day 3 of the LIV golf event in Adelaide, which drew an average audience of 242,000.

