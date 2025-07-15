B&T's season report

Saatchi & Saatchi kicked off 2024 with fresh leadership and a fire in its belly. New chief creative officers Mandie van der Merwe and Avish Gordhan came out swinging with a hilarious and uniquely Australian ad for Toyota HiLux.

Backed by a broader lineup of culturally sharp campaigns for NRMA, Arnott’s, Heineken and Cancer Council, the agency proved it could play across codes—brand, retail, behaviour change—and still win.

Strategically, it kept the scoreboard ticking over with new business momentum, winning Youfoodz, TPG Business and expanding the scope of its work with Toyota. It also brought in a solid haul of effectiveness metal and WARC recognition for Arnott’s.

The creative leadership team was in high demand on the speaker circuit and judging panels, keeping the good Saatchi name in the spotlight.

But it wasn’t all clean passes and easy goals. While the agency reported a reduced gender pay gap (7.7 per cent) and strong equity programs under Publicis Groupe, it did not provide key diversity stats at leadership or entry levels and remained relatively quiet on retention and churn.

Ultimately, the systems are in place, but it’ll need to be more transparent about outcomes if they want to lead the league.

Still, Saatchi & Saatchi brought passion, polish and pedigree to 2024. With a refreshed team, clear momentum and a string of standout plays under its belt, it’s ready for another strong season in 2025.