TV Ratings (23/04/2024): Why Did No One Tell Angela That Farmer Wants A Wife Is Set On A Farm?

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Angela has left Bert’s farm on last night’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife after realising that farms are dirty and have animals. This sounds like a joke, but we swear it isn’t.

After hearing an almighty scream, the cameras follow cattle dog Bluey down to the Chook pen. Anticipation is high, with viewers expecting that some horrible accident has occurred. The cameras enter the pen to find Angela hunched over, brushing grime off her shoes.

“Argh! My brand new white shoes!” she cried.

“So what’s happened is, I’ve come to the conclusion that I just don’t wanna live on a farm, with lots of animals,” she eventually told the audience, after calming down.

“I definitely like to be in my beautiful house in the city,” she said.

Laugh as loudly as you’d like, but the Seven Network is really laughing this morning. The episode received a total TV national reach of 1,835,000 and a national average audience of 1,006,000.

Over on Ten, audiences were served up a star-studded episode of MasterChef Australia. Contestants completed their very first service challenge, where Jamie Oliver ran the pass, and they served none other than 40 legendary MasterChef Australia alums. The episode received a total TV national reach of 1,400,000.

