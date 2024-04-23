TV Ratings (22/04/2024): Fans Mock “Over The Top” Reaction To New MasterChef Judges

2024 promised to usher in a new MasterChef Australia era, and boy, did the season opener deliver. The opening episode received a total TV national reach of 1,423,000.

However, not everyone was pleased with the premiere episode. Many said the constant reactions to the slew of new judges, including Andy Allen, MasterChef Australia alum Poh Ling Yeow, food critic and journalist Sofia Levin, and multi–Michelin Star and award-winning chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, were just a touch over the top.

“Did they lace these people’s drinks with Ecstasy before filming? The reactions are just a bit over the top,” one viewer mocked. “Genuinely think some of these contestants are having seizures!” another said.

The food, however shone, with first cook-off winner Nat Thaipun wowing judges with her kangaroo larb dish that Levin said, “is better than any restaurant meal I’ve had in six months”. She wins immunity from the next round and a week cooking at a Jamie Oliver restaurant in London.

Oliver had plenty to smile about, the celebrity TV chef and healthy school food advocate brought one contestant (Khristian Walker) to tears with his mere presence.

Over on Nine, Lego Masters did the numbers, with the program receiving a total TV national reach of 1,752,000 and coming in as the top-rated non-news program of the night. Fans were delighted as Danish team Peter and Ida’s Stingray Battle Bot shot them into the challenge finals.

