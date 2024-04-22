TV Ratings (21/4/24): Farmer Wants A Wife Wins Sunday Prime Time

Seven’s show about farmers finding love reported an average overnight audience of 1.06 million, according to OzTAM overnight ratings.

Now in its second week, Farmer Wants A Wife has claimed a strong showing against its rivals, reaching a total TV audience of 2.13 million.

Last night the show was rocked by a text message sent to Farmer Dean that one of the contestants, Teegan, had a boyfriend outside of the show.

Seven News continued its run at the top of overnight ratings, notching up an average audience of 1.37 million, while its current affairs show Spotlight (642,000) had a higher average audience than Nine’s 60 Minutes (458,000) in spite of recent revelations and controversy surrounding its payments to former guest Bruce Lehrmann.

Lego Masters Australia Vs Rest Of The World was the second top rating show in prime time, hitting an average audience of 795,000, followed by the season finale of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which was won by former Big Brother contestant Skye Wheatley, and attracted an average audience of 749,000.

Lego Masters did, however, score better in the key 25-54 year old demo with an average audience of 353,000 to Farmer’s 312,000.

In the 16-39 year old demo, I’m A Celebrity edged out its prime time rivals with an average audience of 149,000 to Farmer’s 144,000 and Lego Masters 141,000.

Bluey was the most watched TV program over the past seven days, with a cumulative national TV average audience of 3.98 million, including 2.49 million watching the ABC show via BVOD.

