It’s been another strong season for what is now Australia’s largest indie media agency, Nunn Media.

At the end of the previous season, Nunn kicked arguably the biggest goal of any indie, winning the $90 million Spotlight Retail Group, and this season has been one of consolidation, client satisfaction and steady growth.

The agency won 14 clients including the likes of SunRice, Dr Squatch and Turkish Airlines and IT firm Cygnett. It lost GWM, the Chinese manufacturer of Haval, but the agency’s client tension retention rate is a near-flawless 97 per cent.

Nunn grew client billings by $57 million and handled north of $500 million, claiming its client satisfaction score is 9.1 out of 10 across key attributes and a Net Promoter Score of +65. COMvergence ranked Nunn Media third in terms of net billings growth. RECMA meanwhile, has rated Nunn’s Compitches score is ‘B’; and its Profile Classification as ‘average’.

In spite of a challenging wicket, Nunn Media achieved double-digit growth in revenue and profit, while over the past three years the business has grown well above 20 per cent at a time when many rivals have either stood still or gone backwards.

Off the pitch, Nunn has been investing in innovation, education and nurturing market partnerships.

It launched a technology incubator to help startups refine their market strategies and acquired Indago Digital to expand its skills in SEO, analytics, and AI-driven services, positioning the agency as match-fit for future seasons.

Nunn is also sharpening its tools internally. APROPOS, an AI-powered creative tool, now supports programmatic out-of-home advertising; GENERATOR, an automated TV buying platform, improves efficiency and campaign quality; and BLU—a privacy-first identity solution—enables clients to securely use first-party data, prepare for a cookieless future, and improve targeting effectiveness.

Other highlights include Nunn Media’s first ever upfront event, which invited 150 media owners to align on client needs and future opportunities.

And Nunn continues to lead the charge on the climate change agenda, tracking Scope 1 and 3 emissions and taking steps to reduce the agency’s carbon footprint.

Matt Nunn, the agency’s founder and CEO as well as a former professional basketball player, seems to know his way around setting up a winning team. Nunn Media isn’t just competing in the big leagues, it’s winning.