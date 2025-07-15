It’s been another strong season for what is now Australia’s largest indie media agency, Nunn Media.
At the end of the previous season, Nunn kicked arguably the biggest goal of any indie, winning the $90 million Spotlight Retail Group, and this season has been one of consolidation, client satisfaction and steady growth.
The agency won 14 clients including the likes of SunRice, Dr Squatch and Turkish Airlines and IT firm Cygnett. It lost GWM, the Chinese manufacturer of Haval, but the agency’s client tension retention rate is a near-flawless 97 per cent.
Nunn grew client billings by $57 million and handled north of $500 million, claiming its client satisfaction score is 9.1 out of 10 across key attributes and a Net Promoter Score of +65. COMvergence ranked Nunn Media third in terms of net billings growth. RECMA meanwhile, has rated Nunn’s Compitches score is ‘B’; and its Profile Classification as ‘average’.
In spite of a challenging wicket, Nunn Media achieved double-digit growth in revenue and profit, while over the past three years the business has grown well above 20 per cent at a time when many rivals have either stood still or gone backwards.
Off the pitch, Nunn has been investing in innovation, education and nurturing market partnerships.
It launched a technology incubator to help startups refine their market strategies and acquired Indago Digital to expand its skills in SEO, analytics, and AI-driven services, positioning the agency as match-fit for future seasons.
Nunn is also sharpening its tools internally. APROPOS, an AI-powered creative tool, now supports programmatic out-of-home advertising; GENERATOR, an automated TV buying platform, improves efficiency and campaign quality; and BLU—a privacy-first identity solution—enables clients to securely use first-party data, prepare for a cookieless future, and improve targeting effectiveness.
Other highlights include Nunn Media’s first ever upfront event, which invited 150 media owners to align on client needs and future opportunities.
And Nunn continues to lead the charge on the climate change agenda, tracking Scope 1 and 3 emissions and taking steps to reduce the agency’s carbon footprint.
Matt Nunn, the agency’s founder and CEO as well as a former professional basketball player, seems to know his way around setting up a winning team. Nunn Media isn’t just competing in the big leagues, it’s winning.
Bendigo Bank, ‘Bigger for You’: The bank refreshed its brand with an evolved message ‘Bigger For You’, positioning itself as a true alternative to the Big 4 amidst growing frustration over profit levels in a cost-of-living crisis. Powerful results followed, highlighting an emotional resonance with the heart of Australia.
Yorkshire Tea: Introduced the brand by leveraging its unmistakable British humour into a crowded and highly competitive tea category. Massive results that brought in huge numbers of new customers to the brand. Our role included being involved in creative development.
The Lottery Office: We developed bespoke tech in-house to allow the brand to make the most of amplifying huge jackpots in real- time in a highly regulated category. Proved to be a real game-changer for the business. Images to follow
In 2024, our agency proved that clear focus, adaptability, and meaningful partnerships drive real results. While the industry faced uncertainty, we delivered very strong results.
We deepened our capabilities with the acquisition of Indago Digital, expanded our data and AI offering, and launched tools that made media buying faster, smarter, and more effective.
Our first ‘Upfront’ event strengthened ties with media partners, while our “Media for Marketers” program helped clients navigate a complex landscape with greater confidence. Internally, we continued our focus on building a workplace where people grow and choose to stay, and we advanced our commitment to diversity, inclusion and sustainability.
More than just a strong year commercially, 2024 marked a shift: a demonstration of how relevance, resilience, and innovation can reshape what’s possible in media.
Nunn’s investment in its playing roster, capabilities and media partnerships continues to pay dividends on the pitch with another successful season in the big league.