Harley-Davidson Rallies Riders For Inaugural ‘United We Ride’ Fundraiser Via The Salvation Army

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Harley-Davidson and The Salvation Army are calling on riders, veterans and new enthusiasts alike, to join the ride and celebrate ‘United We Ride’ across Australia and New Zealand on 6 September 2025 with all rides rolling out at the same time (9 am West Coast, 11 am East Coast and 1 pm New Zealand).

‘United We Ride – National Harley Day’ will bring together Harley-Davidson owners, H.O.G. Chapters, motorcycle enthusiasts, and dealer communities from across Australia and New Zealand.

Every registered rider will contribute to raising awareness and funds. Whether it’s emergency housing, crisis support for women and families, or financial counselling, the event will support The Salvation Army’s frontline programs, offering vital services and support to thousands of Australians and New Zealanders experiencing hardship.

Riders can register and raise funds, with contributions accepted up to the event on 6 September. Those who raise the most will be in with a chance of winning a prize pack that includes a Harley-Davidson X350 motorbike and a range of gifts from partners such as Quadlock, MotoGP Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Michelin Tyres and Allianz Roadside Assistance.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce a partnership between Harley-Davidson ANZ and The Salvation Army under the ‘United We Ride’ banner. This collaboration is all about bringing our passionate Harley-Davidson riding community together for a greater purpose,” Nigel Keough, managing director, Harley-Davidson ANZ said.

“On the 6th of September, riders across Australia and New Zealand will take to the roads as a unified force in support of the vital work done by The Salvation Army. It’s a day to not only celebrate freedom and riding but to lend a hand to those doing it tough.

It’s not just about motorcycles-it’s about momentum for change. Whether you’re a rider or a supporter, we invite everyone to be part of this movement,” Keough added.

