TV Ratings (02/05/2024): A total of 1,753,000 Aussies Witness Port Adelaide’s Defeat

The AFL on Seven was the most-watched show last night with a total TV national reach of 1,753,000. It was a good day for Seven but a bad day for Port Adelaide who lost out to Adelaide football club.

It was followed by The Chase Australia which had a reach of 1,362,000 and the NRL Live on Nine which had a reach of 1,355,000.

Tipping Point Australia had a reach of 1,321,000 and Jamie’s Air-Fryer Meals pulled in 1,059,000.

